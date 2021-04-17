'Chicago Med' Adding New Character With 'Surprise Connection' to Nurse

✖

Chicago Med will feature a friendly new face starting with the April 28 episode. Actress Asjha Cooper is joining the cast, as TV Line reports. Cooper will be playing Vanessa Taylor, a recurring character for at least the remainder of Season 6. Vanessa is a medical student, but the most interesting aspect of her character is the tease that she is somehow tied to a Chicago Med nurse.

"Described as friendly, warm and intelligent, Vanessa is the youngest person in her class," the description posted by TV Line's Vlada Gelman wrote. "Driven and passionate, she has worked hard all her life to get to where she is. The character also has a surprise connection to one of the show’s nurses."

There was no indication whatsoever about which one of the established Chicago Med nurses Vanessa has ties to. Is she a girlfriend? Is she an ex? Is she someone's daughter? Only time will tell! However, one safe assumption to make would be that Cooper's character comes into play due to Maggie Campbell's (Marlyne Barrett) recent proposal that more trainees be brought into the emergency department.

The only other detail we have on this casting is that Cooper herself confirmed the news. She shared a screenshot of TV Line's story to Instagram alongside some medical-themed emojis. Coop is best known for her roles on The CW's All American and FX's Snowfall. She played Kia Williams on 13 episodes of All American and Eva on 5 episodes of Snowfall. She also appeared as Sharon in Richard Linklater's 2016 movie Everybody Wants Some!! and had guest roles on Friday Night Lights, The Fosters and Sam & Cat.

Chicago Med is currently streaming on both Peacock and Hulu. However, Hulu only has Season 6. Peacock is currently streaming all episodes of the show.

