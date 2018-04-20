‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Crushed After Stella Moves out of Kelly’s Apartment

In Thursday’s episode of Chicago Fire, “Where I Want to Be,” Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) learned about Kelly Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) womanizing past. Unfortunately, Stella decides to move out of the apartment she shares with Kelly because she fears they are moving too fast.

During some down time at Firehouse 51, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) asked Stella about her relationship with Severide, which has gotten hot and heavy in the past few episodes. Stella brought up what Kelly’s mother said last week about him being similar to his father.

Sylvie said she thought Kelly was beyond his “getting married in Las Vegas” phase. He never told Stella about that.

Later, Stella confronted Severide about this. Back in season three, Severide was married to Brittany Baker (Serina Swan), but they got a divorce after four episodes. Severide came clean and said there was nothing else she needed to know about. (Aside from a former financee.)

During a chat with Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), Stella learns that another person knows most about Kelly than she does. Casey says that Dawson even hides things from him. You cannot change a person.

One fan pointed out that Casey and Stella will never understand the loss Severide felt after Leslie Shay (Lauren German) was killed at the end of season two.

Another fan noticed that Kelly forgot to tell Stella about several other relationships he’s had.

One fan hopes to see Brittany once again.

Later, Stella asks Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) if she can move into an apartment he has available. Chris is surprised, but she thinks they are moving way too fast. Suddenly they are living together without even dating.

Stella told Kelly she needed to move out of the apartment they share because she is afraid they are moving too fast and the relationship will burn out. In the last scene of the episode, Kelly asks her if she is really doing this. She said she is, but it does not change how she feels about him.

“Wherever you are, is where I want to be,” Kelly tells her. The episode ends with the couple kissing.

So while they are still together, fans were stunned to see Stella move out.

Other fans understood why Stella would move out.

