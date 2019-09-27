‘Chicago Fire’ Star Says Goodbye in New Video After Otis’ Death: ‘It Was Time’

Chicago Fire fans are in mourning following the Season 8 premiere’s big death. The episode followed the direct aftermath of the tense factory explosion cliffhanger, claiming the lives of one beloved character. The actor behind the beloved character addressed fans directly in a new video posted on his Twitter account Thursday, sharing insight into the decision to write him off the show.

The episode followed as the firefighters secured themselves in an adjacent before factory equipment exploded in the basement, also causing the building’s first floor to collapse. Beloved firefighter Brian “Otis” Zvonecek (Yuriy Sardarov) did not make it in the room in time and was caught by the blast.

His best friend and roommate Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) found him in the aftermath and got him to the hospital, though severe burns in his body made it impossible for him to recover, dying by his side in the emergency room.

The series honored Otis’ sacrifice after a three-month time jump with a new memorial built outside of the firehouse, where the crew held an impromptu vigil in his honor at the end of the emotional premiere.

Hours after breaking his silence, Sardarov addressed fans of the NBC firefighter drama directly in a new video posted to Twitter, thanking them and the show’s writers for their support over the years.

“I know it’s difficult for you to see in your homes. It was difficult for me to see in mine,” the actor said in the clip. “I would just like to thank the fans, you are all smashing. I would like to thank the creative forces behind Chicago Fire. But most of all, I would like to thank Brian Zvonecek. Thank you, my dear friend and comrade, for letting me inhabit you for seven long years.”

“I’ve been away from London for so long that I’ve forgotten what rain feels like, so I’ll be looking forward to that for the next few months,” he added in the clip, revealing his move. “But, for all of you wondering. It was time to… take off the large orange orangutan from my back and learn how to be Yuriy again.”

The actor also broke his silence with an Instagram post dedicated to his time on the NBC series — he was a recurring star in Season 1 and later a series regular from Season 2 to 7.

