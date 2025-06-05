‘One Chicago’ Fans Get Great News Ahead of New Seasons

Ahead of the new seasons this fall, One Chicago fans just got some pretty great news.

Deadline reports that six leads across all three shows have inked new deals to return.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, and Dermot Mulroney, Chicago P.D.’s Jason Beghe, and Chicago Med’s S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt will be coming back. Following some exits in the franchise in recent years, the good news is welcome.

Pictured: (l-r) Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

The news is also nice following the season finales. At the end of Chicago Fire Season 13, Mayo’s Stella Kidd told husband, Kelly Severide (Kinney), that they were expecting. The duo’s contracts were up at the end of Season 13. As for Mulroney, he signed a one-year deal after joining the series last year, but he will also be sticking around. Merkerson, Platt, and Beghe’s returns are not surprising, as they signed multi-year contracts last year.

That being said, most, if not all, cast members are expected to be absent in a couple of episodes. This has become the norm for a lot of shows in an effort to save some money. But it has been confirmed that Season 14 of Chicago Fire, Season 13 of Chicago P.D., and Season 11 of Chicago Med will consist of 21 episodes.

Pictured: (l-r) S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Meanwhile, even though Kinney, Mayo, and Mulroney will be sticking around on Chicago Fire, that doesn’t mean everyone else is safe. The series is already saying goodbye to Jake Lockett and Daniel Kyri, but there will be a lot of turnover in Season 14 thanks to the CFD, and it’s possible Firehouse 51 could be seeing some more departures.

A premiere date for the One Chicago trio has not been revealed, but the social media pages have confirmed that they will indeed be back in September. Filming will likely start up within the next month or so, meaning that more information should be released soon. In the meantime, all seasons of all three shows are streaming on Peacock.