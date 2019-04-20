‘Chicago’ Fans React to NBC Stars Jon Seda, Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling Departing Franchise

Chicago P.D. star Jon Seda and Chicago Med stars Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling are all leaving Dick Wolf‘s Chicago universe, leaving fans of the stars crushed by the news.

On Friday night, sources told Deadline the three actors will all leave the franchise for “creative reasons.”

Seda’s departure hurts for fans in particular, as he had appeared on three shows in the franchise as Detective Antonio Dawson, the brother of Monica Raymund’s character. He first appeared as a recurring character on Chicago Fire along with Jason Beghe before they both headlined Chicago P.D. He was one of the stars who joined the short-lived Chicago Justice, but returned to P.D. after that show was cancelled. The only Chicago show Seda’s character did not appear on was Chicago Med.

“Only upset about Jon Seda. Hope to see him on another DW show soon. Good luck [Jon Seda]. You and Antonio will be missed,” one fan tweeted.

Only upset about Jon Seda. Hope to see him on another DW show soon. Good luck @JonSeda. You and Antonio will be missed ! https://t.co/ANkXnWqMXQ — Jen — Cosmic Malex ♥️ (@JenYeager6) April 20, 2019

“Not my Antonio,” added another, along with crying emojis.

“This is so not fair… ok Eva we can deal with her leaving But not [Colin Donnell] and [Jon Seda] you guys are like important to the show… now who is going to fix broken hearts and Be Voight right hand???” another wrote.

But why???? This is so not fair… ok Eva we can deal with her leaving But not @colindonnell and @JonSeda you guys are like important to the show… now who is going to fix broken hearts and Be Voight right hand??? pic.twitter.com/ovHJypqA35 — Nhrrrmz✨ (@normahrrmz) April 19, 2019

Sources told Deadline that producers felt Antonio Dawson’s story had “played out,” but they like having him around and the door is open for potential guest appearances.

Donnell played Dr. Connor Rhodes, who has been with Chicago Med since the series began in 2015. He also appeared on four episodes of Chicago P.D. and four episodes of Chicago Fire.

“Sorry to say that this is true. I love my [Chicago Med] #OneChicago family dearly. And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing,” Donnell tweeted, confirming the news. “It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great trio of shows and in the [Wolf Entertainment] family. I know that there’s great things coming for Season 5 and I can’t wait to see what they are along with all you fans.”

“i’m heartbroken. your character was all i looked forward to on #ChicagoMed [broken heart emoji, crying emoji] hoping you’ll make an appearance at this years one chicago con that @OCEProductions is hosting!” one fan replied.

i’m heartbroken. your character was all i looked forward to on #ChicagoMed 💔😭 hoping you’ll make an appearance at this years one chicago con that @OCEProductions is hosting! 🤗 — corinna (@corinna_p) April 19, 2019

Kuhlig’s first appearance as Dr. Ava Bekker came in the Chicago Med Season 2 finale. She became a series regular for Season 3 and appeared in an episode of Chicago Fire last year.

While these three stars are leaving, two others are staying a major part of the Chicago franchise. On Thursday, Deadline reported that Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney and Jesse Spencer signed two-year deals to return for Season 8 and a potential Season 9. Kinney stars as Kelly Severide and Spencer plays Matthew Casey. The actors have been with the shows since they began.

All three Chicago shows air on NBC Tuesdays, back-to-back-to-back, beginning with Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: NBC