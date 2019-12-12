Charlie Sheen Celebrates 2 Years of Sobriety

Charlie Sheen is marking a major milestone. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the actor celebrated two years of sobriety, and his family and friends were quick to take to social media to mark the occasion, sending him messages of support and congratulations.

“Congratulations to my brother of over 45 years [Charlie] for celebrating his 2nd year of sobriety,” the Two and a Half Men alum’s friend and fellow actor, Tony Todd, wrote on Instagram, according to The Blast. “So proud of your commitment and determination 2 live a healthy lifestyle.”

While Sheen did not mark the occasion with a public post, in 2018, when marking his first full year of sobriety, he pledged to continue focusing on the journey.

so,

THIS

happened

yesterday! a fabulous

moment,

in my

renewed journey. ❤️©️❤️#TotallyFocused pic.twitter.com/400dpF1ytg — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 11, 2018

Throughout his life, Sheen, 54, has had numerous bouts in his life with substance abuse. He had a stroke after a cocaine overdose in 1998. He had another notable bout with cocaine in 2010 when he was arrested after causing $7,000 of damage in his hotel room where police found he was drinking and using cocaine.

In 2011, Sheen, just before his firing from Two and a Half Men, bashed AA, dubbing the 12-step program a “cult.”

Eventually, Sheen entered rehab for reported drug and alcohol abuse, and has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and his dedication to his sobriety in the years since. Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women in April, the actor credited his children for his major lifestyle change.

“I couldn’t get my daughter to an appointment that she had. I don’t drink and drive ever, I have never had a DUI,” he said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I am not even responsible enough to be available for my children’s needs.’ The next morning I woke up and was like, ‘Today is the day.’”

In January, he revealed to PEOPLE that he was 14 months sober, stating that he “came to it on my own. It was just one of those epiphany moments.”

“I don’t put myself in positions where dangerous things could happen. I just have a confidence and a focus, and a game plan and I stick to it,” he added.

Appearing on Jay Leno’s Garage in September, Sheen again opened up about his sobriety, explaining that “about a year-and-a-half ago, it just hit me that I knew it was time to make a change.”