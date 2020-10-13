Conchata Ferrell: Charlie Sheen Speaks out on 'Two and a Half Men' Co-Star's Death

On Tuesday, news emerged that Conchata Ferrell, who starred on Two and a Half Men, died at the age of 77. She reportedly died on Monday afternoon following complications that she experienced after a cardiac arrest. In response to this news, many have taken to social media in order to pay tribute to the late star. Charlie Sheen, who starred alongside Ferrell on Two and a Half Men, has also taken to Twitter in order to pen a moving statement in light of his former co-star's passing.

In his message, Sheen noted that Ferrell wasn't just an "absolute sweetheart," but she was a total "pro" and a "genuine friend," as well. He described this loss as being both "shocking" and "painful," notions which many of Ferrell's fans can likely relate to. Sheen ended his message by penning a small note in honor of Berta, the character that Ferrell portrayed on Two and a Half Men from 2003 until the show ended in 2015. He wrote that the character's housekeeping may have been questionable, but her people skills were always "perfect." His message came alongside a photo of the pair sharing a drink while filming a scene on the set of the comedy series.

your "people"keeping was perfect. 💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Sheen isn't the only member of the Two and a Half Men cast who is paying tribute to Ferrell. Shortly after the news broke, Jon Cryer took to Twitter to pen a thread in which he opened up about his late co-star. “She was a beautiful human,” his thread began. “Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.” Cryer went on to recall the first time that he met Ferrell. He wrote that when he met the late actor during her first episode of Two and a Half Men (which was the show's second overall episode), he told her that he was a fan of hers. Although, he went on to write that she didn't quite believe him at the time.

"I’m glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her," Cryer continued. "I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again. I have a feeling she’ll call me “Zippy.” He went on to give his condolences to "Arnie, Samantha, her family, and the many students whose lives she touched at UCLA. 2020 is just merciless. #RIPConchataFerrell."