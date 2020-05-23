'Celebrity Family Feud': 'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski Earns Steve Harvey's Ire With His Alex Trebek Comparison

✖

It seems as though Antoni Porowski didn't make the best impression on Steve Harvey during his appearance on Celebrity Family Feud. In an exclusive sneak peek, E! Online showed off a few snippets of the new season, including a showdown between the original Fab Five from Queer Eye and the current quintet of hosts of the Netflix reboot.

The episode brings together the first Queer Eye clan of Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia and Jai Rodriguez will face off against the new roster, including Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Wesley Hamilton and of course Porowski. Although when Porowski took the stage against Allen, Harvey asked them to name a TV host who always makes them laugh. After a long pause, Porowski buzzes in, only to reluctantly name Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek instead. It doesn't go over well.

At first, the franchise's new 'food guy' is overcome with embarrassment, while Harvey just stands there with one of his familiar expressions. Then, you can see him lean into Porowski's reaction, leaning forward and asking, quite loudly, if he named Trebek. The episode itself will air on Sunday, May 31 on ABC.

Along with the Queer Eye vs. Queer Eye episode, the upcoming season of Celebrity Family Feud will feature teams of quick-witted celebrities from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Bold Type and Rupaul's Drag Race. If that weren't enough, Ray Romano will go up against his former Everybody Love Raymond co-star, Brad Garrett.

This is also far from the first time that contestants' answers have stopped Harvey, and the show itself, dead in its tracks before. In early March a contestant was asked to "Name a reason a woman might not want her husband on her team for Family Feud." The first few answers, including "gives bad answers" and "too slow on buzzer" were correct. Then, one woman silenced the room when she chimed in with "She's embarrassed by the way he looks." While Harvey's jaw hit the floor, the shock caused one of her family members to walk away from the stage entirely.

The show's non-celebrity counterpart, Family Feud, was one of the dozens of productions that were forced to pull the plug in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus. While some shows found success with the no audience format, it didn't quite work for playing The Feud, so it was placed on indefinite hiatus. Celebrity Family Feud returns Sunday, May 31 on ABC.