CBS Unveils Its 2018 Winter Schedule

While other networks have already released their winter 2018 schedules, CBS waited until Friday to finalize theirs. Only two brand new shows will debut this mid-season on CBS.

The schedule includes a new comedy called Living Biblically, which was previously titled By The Book. It stars Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men, The Real O’Neals) as Chip Curry, a man who decides to live his life strictly according to the Bible with his family. The show is based on A.J. Jacobs’ book The Year of Living Biblically and co-stars Lindsey Kraft, Ian Gomez, David Krumholtz, Tony Rock and Camryn Manheim.

The other new show is Instinct, which brings Alan Cumming (The Good Wife) back to CBS. Cumming stars as an author and former CIA operative who is lured back into law enforcement by NYPD Detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic, Westworld), who is investigating a serial killer.

The new seasons of The Amazing Race, Survivor and Big Brother (Celebrity Edition) will also start in January. CBS did not schedule the new seasons of Code Black, Undercover Boss and Elementary yet.

Here’s the scheduled changes for January-March 2018. All times are in Eastern.

Jan. 3-Feb. 9

The 30th season of The Amazing Race debuts on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET, with new episodes of Seal Team and Criminal Minds following it. Two-hour episodes of the show will air on Jan. 24 and Feb. 7.

Big Brother will start on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Wednesday, Jan. 3 8 p.m. THE AMAZING RACE (30th Season Premiere) 9 p.m. SEAL TEAM 10 p.m. CRIMINAL MINDS Wednesday, Jan. 24 8 p.m. THE AMAZING RACE (2-Hour Episode) 10 p.m. CRIMINAL MINDS Wednesday, Feb. 7 8 p.m. BIG BROTHER (Celebrity Edition Premiere) 9 p.m. THE AMAZING RACE (2-Hour Episode) Thursday, Feb. 8 8 p.m. BIG BROTHER Friday, Feb. 9 8 p.m. ET BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode)

Feb. 11-Feb. 16

Sunday, Feb. 11 8 p.m. BIG BROTHER Monday, Feb. 12 8 p.m. BIG BROTHER Wednesday, Feb. 14 8 p.m. BIG BROTHER 9 p.m. THE AMAZING RACE (2-Hour Episode) Friday, Feb. 16 8 p.m. BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode) Sunday, Feb. 18 8 p.m. BIG BROTHER

Feb. 19-Feb. 25

Less than a month after its premiere, the celebrity season of Big Brother ends on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Monday, Feb. 19 8 p.m. BIG BROTHER Wednesday, Feb. 21 8 p.m. BIG BROTHER 9 p.m. THE AMAZING RACE (Season Finale) Friday, Feb. 23 8 p.m. BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode) Saturday, Feb. 24 8 p.m. BIG BROTHER Sunday, Feb. 25 8 p.m. BIG BROTHER (Celebrity Edition Finale)

Feb. 26-March 11

Living Biblically will air at 9:30 p.m. ET on Mondays, starting on Feb. 26. Meanwhile, Instinct will take over the Sunday, 8 p.m. slot left empty after Wisdom of the Crowd was cancelled. Survivor kicks off on Wednesday, March 7.

Monday, Feb. 26 8 p.m. KEVIN CAN WAIT 8:30 p.m. MAN WITH A PLAN 9:00 p.m. SUPERIOR DONUTS 9:30 p.m. LIVING BIBLICALLY (Series Premiere) 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT SCORPION Wednesday, Feb. 28 8 p.m. SURVIVOR (2-Hour Season Premiere) 10 p.m. SEAL TEAM

Wednesday, March 7 8 p.m. SURVIVOR (Time Period Premiere) 9 p.m. SEAL TEAM 10 p.m. CRIMINAL MINDS Sunday, Effective March 11 8 p.m. INSTINCT (Series Premiere) 9 p.m. NCIS: LOS ANGELES 10 p.m. MADAM SECRETARY

