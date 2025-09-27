CBS Show Kills off a Character in Car Crash

One CBS show just killed off a major character in a tragic way.

Soap opera Beyond the Gates said goodbye to Jason Graham’s Doug McBride in a car crash.

In the first major death for the sudser, which premiered in February, the former surgeon’s body was discovered in the wreckage of a fiery car accident, which Joey Armstrong (Jon Lindstrom) seemingly had a hand in, per TVLine. It didn’t help that he was in bed with Doug’s wife Vanessa (Lauren Buglioli) when she learned the news. She suspected Joey of being responsible for her husband’s death, which he denied.

Buglioli shared a video to Instagram after the episode aired of when Graham officially wrapped on set. “I love you all,” he said to his fellow castmates and the crew as everyone cheered and clapped for him. “This was a great experience. I mean, you guys are family for life.” Buglioli can be heard in the video saying, “I love you, husband.”

Some of Graham’s co-stars took to the comments, including his suspected killer, Lindstrom, to say that he is one of “the best I’ve ever had the honor to play with.” Creator and showrunner Michele Val Jean took full credit for the heartbreaking twist, commenting, “I’m a horrible person.”

“1.012” — Coverage of the CBS Original Series BEYOND THE GATES, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Jason Graham as Doug McBride. Photo: Quantrell Colbert/CBS

Of course, it’s never too late for her to bring him back, as soap operas constantly bring characters back from the dead or bring the actors on for different roles. But with Beyond the Gates still so early in its run, there is no telling what will happen and what the aftermath will be like. Fans should buckle up because if the first death is this heartbreaking, there will likely be many more on the way.

Beyond the Gates premiered on CBS in February and is the first daytime television soap opera to feature a predominantly African-American cast since Generations, which ran for two seasons from 1989 to 1991 on NBC. It is also the first new daytime soap to debut on a major American broadcast network since Passions in 1999. The ensemble cast also includes Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Keith D. Robinson, Mike Manning, Jaden Lucas Miller, Arielle Prepetit, Timon Kyle Durrett, and Cady McClain, among others.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS. Fairmont Crest is going to be a little different moving forward, and fans won’t want to miss what happens.