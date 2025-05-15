CBS Reveals If New Soap Opera ‘Beyond the Gates’ Will Continue

CBS will be heading back to Fairmont Crest for Season 2 of its daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates.

The network on Monday renewed the sudser for a second season in 2025-26 following a standout freshmen run. Fellow CBS soaps The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful were previously renewed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Created and executive produced by Michele Val Jean, CBS ordered Beyond the Gates in February 2024, and the series premiered in February of this year as the first new daytime drama to premiere on a major network in 25 years. It has been a powerhouse ever since, the show premiering to 2.28 million cross-platform viewers for its first week. Per CBS. Since its Feb. 24 debut, Beyond the Gates has improved its time period by 48% in broadcast viewership and is up 67% in multiplatform viewership from last years’ time period. The show also beats ABC’s General Hospital by 7% among women 25-54 on broadcast.

Beyond the Gates is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States.

“At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty,” the synopsis reads. “But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those who live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have “made it” and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.”

The series stars Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree, the family matriarch, while Clifton Davis stars as her now-retired senator husband Vernon. Daphnée Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Timon Durrett, RhonniRose Mantilla, Maurice Johnson, Brandon Claybon, Sean Freeman, Marquita Goings, Trisha Mann-Grant, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad, and Arielle Prepetit also star.

Jean serves as executive producer and showrunner. Sheila Ducksworth also executive produces along with Julie Carruthers, Tracey Thompson, Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner, and Anna Saalfeld.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on CBS. Full episodes are available to stream on Paramount+, CBS.com, and the CBS app.