CBS Revives Wordle-Inspiring Game Show

CBS wants to bring back another long-lost game show, and it will be coming at just the right time to tap into the Wordle fandom that's spread online in recent months. Lingo has been in the works since summer 2021 and is now set to premiere with host RuPaul Charles at the helm.

As Deadline adds, the show is a cross between bingo and a word guess, with two contestants facing off in puzzle rounds that will reveal letters to puzzles on the big board. Each episode clocks in around an hour and two winning teams will move to face off in a final round for the large cash prize.

The original show premiered in 1987, the first of three versions. The original was hosted by President Ronald Reagan's son Michael. A reboot was later ordered by the Game Show Network hosted by Chuck Woolery from 2002 through 2007, with a third revival dropping in 2011.

The latest reboot comes on the heels of an ITV version that launched in 2021 and has found success with 90 episodes in daytime. The CBS version is set for a primetime spot, though, and is being driven by All3Media. The company is behind the TBS game show The Cube with Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade and HBO Max's 12 Dates of Christmas.

RuPaul will host and executive produce and label Lingo as a chance to "have fun again" during the announcement. CBS echoed this through the words of SVP of Alternative Programming at CBS Mitch Graham.

"We give you a letter, and you guess the rest," Graham said. "The word-game craze is sweeping the nation, and Lingo will deliver a fast-paced, fun and addictive show for the whole family. RuPaul's flair and sharp wit, coupled with the ability for viewers to play along at home, make this a timely show with wide appeal that we're excited to join our network lineup."

Deadline adds that the series will premiere in 2022, likely as one of the many summer attractions to fill spots after the regular TV season has ended. If you've played Wordle, the gameplay of Lingo will be very familiar in some aspects, so could be an interesting production.