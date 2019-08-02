CBS Reveals ‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette’s Complaints Against Former Co-Star Mark Harmon Have Been ‘Resolved’

CBS said the complaints Pauley Perrette made against former NCIS co-star Mark Harmon on Twitter last year have been “resolved.” Perrette left the long-running drama in May 2018, and claimed on Twitter she was the victim of “multiple physical assaults.” As recently as June, Perrette said she was “terrified” of Harmon and said she would never go back to the show.

“I can’t speak to to what she’s addressing in her tweets,” CBS president of entertainment Kelly Kahl told reporters at CBS’ Television Critics Association press tour day Friday, reports Deadline. “She came to us with a workplace concern, we immediately investigated it and resolved it to everyone’s satisfaction, and we’re very happy to have her on the air with us this year. I don’t think she’d be back with us if she had huge concerns.”

A short time after it was confirmed Perrette would no longer be playing Abby on NCIS after 15 seasons, she took to Twitter to claim she was victim of “multiple physical assaults,” but did not go into details of the alleged incidents.

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened,” she tweeted on May 12, 2018. “But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said).”

In June, Perrette asked fans to stop asking if she would go back to the show and assured them she is happy at her new series, Broke.

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it! [Happy Place] Love y’all,” she wrote on June 7.

A few days later, Perrette returned to Twitter to publish a photo showing a crew member injured. She claimed the man needed 16 stitches after Harmon’s rescue dog attacked them in an October 2016 incident.

“You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong,” Perrette wrote. “THIS happened to my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!? and I lost my job.”

Sources told TMZ Perrette’s tweets referenced the 2016 incident, as well as a 2016 incident in which Harmon “body checked” Perrette while on set. Perrette believed the alleged assault was “payback” and an attempt to “intimidate her” after the dog incident.

The network agreed with Perrette’s terms and the dog was only allowed to visit the set if it was on a leash and stayed in Harmon’s trailer. Perrette felt Harmon kept taunting her though, and “only trotted the dog out when she was around.”

Sources told The Wrap in 2018 that at one point, Harmon and Perrette were being filmed separately and never worked together on the same day.

Harmon never commented on the alleged incident. He will be back on NCIS, which will start its 17th season in September. Perrette remains employed by CBS, as she will star in Broke, a sitcom that will air early next year.

Photo credit: CBS