CBS Reveals Christmas and Holiday Special Schedule

The most wonderful time of year is around the corner and it only means one thing: TV holiday specials! CBS announced its line-up on Monday, and they included perennial classics like Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty The Snowman and the I Love Lucy Christmas Special.

CBS is adding a few new programs into the mix this year. County music superstar Garth Brooks is at the center of a new concert special and the A Home For The Holidays special celebrates is 20th anniversary. Two colorizations of Dick Van Dyke Show episodes will also debut during the holiday season.

It all comes together for the final big special of the year, the 41st annual Kennedy Center Honors. This year’s honorees are Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter and the minds behind Hamilton.

Scroll on for a look at the specials CBS has in store for November and December.

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, Nov. 22

Thanksgiving is early this year, taking place on Thursday, Nov. 22. CBS will air The Thanksgiving Day Parade from New York, including portions of the 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier and correspondent Keltie Knight will host. Members of the Dear Evan Hanson and King Kong casts will perform.

The broadcast begins at 9 a.m. ET live, and a tape-delayed broadcast for Pacific Time audiences will start at 1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 23: Frosty Night

The Christmas specials officially kick off on Friday, Nov. 23 with Frosty The Snowman at 8 p.m. ET and Frosty Returns at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Frosty The Snowman first aired in 1969 and has been a classic aired almost every year since. It was narrated by the late Jimmy Durante and stars Jackie Vernon as the voice of Frosty.

Frosty Returns first aired in 1992 and is narrated by the late Jonathan Winters and features John Goodman as Frosty — and your ears are not deceiving you. That is a young Elisabeth Moss voicing Holy DeCarlo.

Saturday, Nov. 24: Robbie and Santa Night

Saturday, Nov. 24 will be devoted to Ben Stiller’s Robbie The Reindeer and Santa Claus.

Up first is Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire at 8 p.m. ET. The special introduced Stiller’s Robbie, who tries to join Santa’s (Jim Belushi) sleigh team.

The sequel, Robbie The Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe, follows at 8:30 p.m. ET. Hugh Grant joins the cast as Blitzen, Robbie’s nemesis. Britney Spears and Leah Remini also guest star.

The Story of Santa Claus, featuring Ed Asner as Santa, airs at 9 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Nov. 27: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

On Tuesday, Nov. 27, the holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer airs at 8 p.m. ET. Narrated by Burl Ives, the special brings the Johnny Marks song to life. Rudolph hopes to help Santa, even though the other reindeer laugh at him and won’t let him play in their reindeer games. But that little red nose helps Santa make sure toys are delivered to children around the world.

Sunday, Dec. 2: Garth Brooks

CBS will debut a new Garth Brooks special, Garth: Live At Notre Dame!, at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 2. The two-hour show was taped at the University of Notre Dame’s stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana. CBS will give viewers a unique perspective of the show from the font seats.

Friday, Dec. 14: Lucille Ball and Dick Van Dyke

Friday, Dec. 14 is throwback night, and gives younger viewers a rare chance at experiencing two sitcom classics on broadcast TV.

Up first is the I Love Lucy Christmas Special, which includes a colorized version of 1956’s “The Christmas Episode,” at 8 p.m. ET. This year, it is paired with a newly-colorized version of 1952’s “Pioneer Women.”

At 9 p.m. ET, CBS will air two newly-colorized episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show. The first is 1961’s “Where Did I Come From,” followed by 1965’s “Never Bathe on Saturday.”

Friday, Dec. 21: A Home For The Holidays

On Friday, Dec. 21, CBS will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the star-studded A Home For The Holidays special at 8 p.m. ET. Each year, the special shares uplifting stories about adoption and raise awareness for children in the foster care system. The stories are mixed with performances from pop stars. CBS will announce the performers at a later date.

Wednesday, Dec. 26: Kennedy Center Honors

CBS will air the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. This year’s honorees are singers Cher and Reba McEntire, composer Philip Glass and jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter.

The creators behind Hamilton — writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and musical director Alex Lacamoire — will also be honored in the ceremony.