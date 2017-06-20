CBS Renews Entire Daytime TV Slate

As the old saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” That rings incredibly true for CBS, as the network has some of the longest running programs on cable.

When it comes to daytime TV, CBS knew it had something great, so everything is staying put. The network has now announced that every program in its daytime slate will be returning for another season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This renewal includes new installments of The Young and the Restless, The Talk, The Price is Right, Let’s Make A Deal, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

In addition each of these programs getting renewed for another year, a couple of them have been extended beyond that. Longtime soap The Young and the Restless has been given a three-year extension, while the Drew Carey-hosted The Price is Right has been given an additional two.

“CBS Daytime has never been stronger. From 30 consecutive years of being #1 in the ratings, to another year as the most honored Network at the Daytime Emmys, our lineup of talk, game shows and dramas connects with our audience like no one else,” said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, Daytime Programs and Syndicated Program Development, CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution. “All of our talent, on screen and behind the scenes, is hard at work making the upcoming season of these award-winning series even bigger and bolder.”

CBS made the announcement public by tweeting out congratulations to all of the returning programs.

Check Out The Entire CBS Fall TV Premiere Schedule