CBS Releases New Trailer for ‘CIA’

CBS has released the official trailer for the new FBI offshoot, CIA.

Starring Nick Gehlfuss and Tom Ellis, CIA is set to premiere on Monday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

Per CBS, “When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Ellis). Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows.”

The trailer not only gives fans a look at the new crop of characters, but it also includes Jeremy Sisto reprising his role as Jubal Valentine from FBI. Not surprisingly, there is a whole lot of action and even some comedy as Colin and Bill try to work together and get used to this new normal. It already looks like it won’t be so easy for them, so it’s hard to tell how things will turn out.

Necar Zadegan and Natalee Linez also star as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard and CIA Analyst Gina Gosian, respectively. CIA is the fourth series in the FBI franchise, following the Mothership and canceled spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, both of which ended last year. Executive producer Mike Weiss spoke to PopCulture about the show, saying it’s “kind of an alternate version of FBI” and that not “everyone is who they appear to be in CIA.”

This is the beginning of a new era for the FBI franchise, and just from the looks of the trailer, there is going to be a lot to look forward to. Considering the wait for CIA has been a long one, following some delays and behind-the-scenes changes, fans should be excited to know that it’s going to be here in a matter of weeks. CIA premieres on Monday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following the midseason premiere of FBI. New episodes of both shows will be streaming on Paramount+ the day after they premiere.