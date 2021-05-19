CBS Releases 2021 Fall Schedule With New Shows in Primetime Lineup

CBS has released its 2021 Fall schedule, which features a number of new shows in the primetime line-up. On Wednesday, CBS announced what viewers can expect from the 2021-22 TV season, and the network is debuting a handful of brand new series, including new shows from the NCIS and CSI franchises. There will also be some new comedies, such as Ghosts and Smallwood.

Fans will also see the return of Sophia Bush to network TV with Good Sam, a medical drama about "Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush), a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as Chief of Surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma." This marks Bush's first regular network TV role since she exited Chicago P.D. in 2017. In addition to the new, original scripted series, CBS is also debuting some unscripted series as well, such as The Activist and Come Dance With Me.

Viewers will no doubt also be excited about the return of Crime Scene Investigation when CSI: Vegas debuts this fall, bringing back much of the original cast. Two other franchises landing new series this fall are NCIS and FBI. First up, NCIS: Hawai'i will air on Mondays, and stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, and Noah Mills. Then on Tuesdays, fans can catch FBI: International, which is produced by TV uber-producer Dick Wolf. Scroll down to read the entire line-up, and see when your favorite shows are airing this fall on CBS!