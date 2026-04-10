CBS Orders New Vampire Comedy for 2026-2027 Season

CBS is turning up the supernatural for the 2026-2027 season.

Variety reports that the network has the single-cam vampire comedy Eternally Yours for next season.

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From writers and executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, who developed the American version of Ghosts, Eternally Yours is “centered around Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they’ve settled into an eternal rut—until their daughter’s (Helen J. Shen) earnest human boyfriend (Parker Young) unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever… or if forever is a life sentence.”

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Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang serve as executive producers with Port and Wiseman. Trent O’Donnell executive produced and directed the pilot. Eternally Yours will be produced by CBS Studios.

CBS is expected to reveal its fall 2026 schedule on Wednesday, and with Ghosts coming back next season, it wouldn’t be surprised if the two shows were paired together. Since Ghosts is currently paired with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on Thursdays, if CBS wanted to put Ghosts and Eternally Yours together, there would have to be some reshuffling. But fans will find out soon enough.

As of now, with Eternally Yours’ pickup, there aren’t any other pending scripted series decisions for CBS. The network has opted not to move forward with the Rhys Darby-led comedy The Tillbrooks. It was described as “a historical spin on the classic multi-cam family sitcom, centered around the upper-middle class Tillbrooks as they navigate life, love, and scandal in 19th Century England.” Darby starred as family patriarch Arthur Tillbrook. Mia Challis, Hayley Griffith, and Shiv Pai also starred. Tara Hernandez was the writer and executive producer. Warner Bros. Television was the studio.

Along with Eternally Yours, the long-awaited Matthew Gray Gubler-led drama Einstein will finally make its debut next season, after initially being ordered for the 2025-2026 season, as well as Robert and Michelle King’s Cupertino. As previously mentioned, CBS will unveil its fall schedule on Wednesday, so more information on when to expect the three shows, as well as the rest of CBS’ 2026-2027 lineup will be announced at that time.