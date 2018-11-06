CBS Not Showing ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Tuesday Night, Airing Election Coverage Instead

The usual CBS line-up will be a bit different on Tuesday night as the network makes room for midterm election coverage.

Fans of NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans will be disappointed this week to find that their usual dose of naval drama has been supplanted by real life politics. CBS News has cleared these time slots for special coverage of the 2018 midterm elections, as interest in these proceedings is an all time high.

The 2018 midterm elections will alter the course of American politics one way or another. If the Democrats manage to secure control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, they could stall the Trump administration — as the Republican-controlled Senate and Congress often did with President Obama. On the flip side, if the Republican party wins, it could mean several more years of cooperation with the Trump administration.

Many pundits also theorize that the investigations into President Trump are hingeing on this election. According to a report by Bloomberg, Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion and interference in the 2016 election is at a halt, since the Justice Department is not allowed to issue indictments against public politicians within 60 days before an election. As many have theorized, a Democratically controlled legislature would likely be more receptive to talk of impeachment and other actions against the president, while Republicans could turn a blind eye.

The stakes are high for Americans on every side of the political spectrum, and CBS can count on viewers from both parties. For Republicans and supporters of Donald Trump, this election is critical for his continued power and influence. On the flip side, the rest of the country has a major chance to wrestle some authority back from the president if they disagree with his policies and practices.

CBS News is promising live coverage of the election as results begin to trickle in. Judging by previous elections, it may take until 11:30 p.m. to get an idea of which party has control of the legislative branch. Still, many Americans cannot help but watch in real time as the midterms play out.

Sadly, the interest in all of these developments comes as little consolation to fans of NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans. As if the governmental drama was not enough of a stressor for all Americans, it has now deprived some of their favorite weekly procedurals.

Luckily the wait will not last long. Both NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans are back next Tuesday, Nov. 13 with all-new episodes.