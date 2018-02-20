CBS Not Airing Usual Comedy Lineup Monday Night

CBS viewers hoping for their usual comedy block will be disappointed on Monday night.

The network is sticking with their counter-plan for NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics, which means the usual programming is put on hold.

Instead of the normal programming, Celebrity Big Brother, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and Bull will all air. Celebrity Big Brother is new, but all other shows will be repeats.

Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts will not return for new episodes until Feb. 26.

Kevin Can Wait will tackle the characters attempting to try online dating. On Man With a Plan, Joe (Stacy Keach) starting spend a bit too much time hanging out with Adam (Matt LeBlanc). As for Superior Donuts, Fawz’s (Maz Jobrani) son gets a job at the shop and Franco (Jermaine Fowler) tries to inspire him to follow his dreams of becoming a DJ.

9JKL wrapped up its first season on Feb. 5, and its time slot will be filled by the new sitcom Living Biblically on Feb. 26, as well.

The Living Biblically pilot sets up the series, with the protagonist wanting to make a change in the wake of his friend’s death. He decides to follow the bible to the letter, which creates some awkward situations in his life.

The drama series Scorpion will also return for a new episode on Feb. 26. Team Scorpion will be mentally impaired on a mission, and Paige (Katharine McPhee) has to step up to help them.