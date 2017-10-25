CBS Changing Monday Night Lineup Starting Next Week

CBS‘ Monday night schedule will look very different next week, thanks to Thursday Night Football ending for the network. This means you’ll see Kevin instead of Sheldon at 8:00 p.m. and Superior Donuts will start its new season.

The eye network’s original plan for post-TNF Mondays was to kick The Big Bang Theory to Thursdays and shift Kevin Can Wait from 9 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Bobby Moynihan‘s new show Me, Myself & I would take over the 9 p.m. slot.

However, TVLine reported today that Me, Myself & I will stay at 9:30 p.m. so Superior Donuts can start at 9 p.m.

The decision means Me, Myself & I‘s future doesn’t look good. The show’s freshman season kicked off with a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, but has only averaged a 0.9 since. Superior Donuts averaged a 1.0 18-49 rating during its freshman season last year.

So here’s how CBS‘ Monday nights will look, starting Oct. 30:

8:00 p.m.: Kevin Can Wait

8:30 p.m.: 9JKL

9:00 p.m.: Superior Donuts

9:30 p.m.: Me, Myself & I

10:00 p.m.: Scorpion

With Thursdays freeing up next week, CBS will air The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Mom, Life In Pieces and the SWAT reboot with Shemar Moore starting on Nov. 1.

For those unfamiliar with Superior Donuts, the show stars Judd Hirsch as the grumpy owner of a Chicago donut shop and Jermaine Fowler as the millennial trying to help him revive the bakery. Katey Segal, David Koechner, Maz Jabroni, Diane Guerrero, Anna Baryshnikov, Darien Sills-Evans and Rell Battle co-star in the series.

It is based on the Tracy Letts play of the same name and was developed for TV by Neil Goldman, Bob Daily and Garrett Donovan.