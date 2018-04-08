‘Mom’ Renewed for Season 6 at CBS

CBS has officially renewed the sitcom Mom for a sixth season.

The half-hour sitcom, which stars Anna Faris and Allison Janney, was officially greenlit for another season on Sunday, according to CBS press release.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mom has been a lynchpin comedy for us over the last several years,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said. “It’s a fearless series that tackles provocative social issues with laughter and grace, and a large, loyal audience has followed.”

He continued, “With gifted talents like Anna and Allison leading a great ensemble cast, and a production team headed by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Nick Bakay and Gemma Baker, this series just keeps getting better.”

The renewal comes as little surprise. The show averages 11 million viewers and is currently the third-most-watched comedy on broadcast TV, behind The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon.

Mom joins other recently renewed CBS shows such as Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, SEAL TEAM and SWAT.

This renewal means that all three of the CBS sitcoms spearheaded by Lorre, who also heads up Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, will be returning to the network in the fall.

This is a dose of good news for fans of Lorre’s work, being as his Netflix comedy Disjointed was recently canceled. Lorre’s second Netflix effort, The Kominsky Method, will stream some time in 2018.

Faris and Janney have yet to publicly comment on the renewal news. However, the cast was told about the renewal decision on Saturday night as the show wrapped up production on season 5, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans of Mom were ecstatic when news of the renewal broke and took to Twitter to share their excitement.

“CBS renewing Mom is a good thing, because Mom is a good show, so yay CBS renewing Mom,” wrote Twitter user Daniel Fienberg.

Fan Sydney Valde wrote, “I’M SO EXCITED! Bring it on season 6!”

Official TV news breaking on Sunday is weird. But CBS renewing “Mom” is a good thing, because “Mom” is a good show, so yay CBS renewing “Mom.” — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) April 8, 2018

Mom airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.