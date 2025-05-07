CBS Meteorologist Returns to Work After Suffering Traumatic Brain Injury

Weather forecaster Lonnie Quinn made his long-awaited return to television broadcasts this week following nearly two months of recovery from a serious head injury. The CBS News meteorologist rejoined his colleagues on Monday, May 5, expressing heartfelt thoughts about his extended absence.

“Listen, I missed you guys more than you know. I mean, this is a business where we’re kind of connected to what we do, and I’m certainly connected with you guys,” Quinn told his fellow news team members during an emotional on-air reunion that featured footage of newsroom staff warmly welcoming him back.

The 61-year-old weather veteran’s ordeal began in March when what initially seemed like a routine head injury evolved into something far more serious. Quinn described taking “a wallop” to his head that prompted a hospital visit, though early medical assessments didn’t raise major concerns.

His condition took a frightening turn during preparations for an 11 p.m. broadcast when Quinn suddenly experienced complete vision loss in his left eye. “There was no way I could go on. And then just as quickly as it began, it went away. It lasted maybe 15 minutes,” he recounted during his return broadcast. Despite this alarming episode, the consummate professional proceeded with his weather segment without alerting colleagues to his distress.

The gravity of his injury became apparent only after further medical evaluation, including an MRI, revealed the true nature of his condition. “Once the MRI came back… that’s when the doctors came in and said, ‘Okay, well, this is actually a traumatic brain injury, not just a concussion. You’ve got to be out of work for six to eight weeks, and we just got to [stick to] rest and relaxation and get you back to it,” Quinn explained on Monday’s broadcast.

Medical professionals had initially focused on ruling out a brain hemorrhage, with Quinn noting, “The big concern in the medical community, they want to see if there’s a brain bleed because you can be dead in the morning if you don’t treat that.” While his initial CT scan came back negative, permitting him to return home, his persistent symptoms prompted his news director to intervene, arranging transportation to get him proper medical attention following the broadcast where he experienced vision loss.

Quinn’s treatment regimen included extensive rest, which he emphasized is crucial for brain recovery. “When you bang your head, your brain recovers nicely, but it only recovers while the body is sleeping,” he shared with viewers, using his personal experience to highlight the importance of taking head injuries seriously.

Fellow CBS Weather Correspondent Rob Marciano celebrated Quinn’s return on social media, posting a photo of them together at the CBS News studio with a caption praising Quinn as “a good friend, a gifted weather pro, and all around great human.”

Quinn has resumed his duties as chief meteorologist for CBS’s weekday evening broadcasts at 5, 6, and 11 p.m., as well as his recently expanded role on CBS Evening News. His return follows a comprehensive recovery protocol that included physical rehabilitation and cognitive therapy, with his medical team having assured him of an expected complete recovery.