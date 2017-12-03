Two Major CBS Shows Not Airing on Sunday Night

Thanks to a special celebrating comedy icon Carol Burnett, two major CBS dramas will not be airing tonight.

Both Madam Secretary and Wisdom of the Crowd were pushed off the schedule for The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special, which runs two hours. The show will feature a Q&A session with the 84-year-old Burnett at CBS Television City’s Stage 33 in Los Angeles.

The Carol Burnett Show cast members, Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner, are also joining the discussion. Comedians Jim Carrey, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephen Colbert, Bill Hader, Jay Leno, Jane Lynch, Bernadette Peters, Maya Rudolph and Martin Short, along with singer Harry Connick Jr., will pay tribute to the innovative Burnett. Her favorite sketches from the show will also be included.

After the Carol Burnett Show special, CBS will air a repeat of NCIS: Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET.

This is the second week in a row that CBS’ Sunday night schedule has been thrown out of whack. Last week, 60 Minutes, Wisdom of the Crowd, NCIS: Los Angeles and Madam Secretary were delayed because the 4 p.m. NFL games went long.

New episodes of Madam Secretary air on CBS Sundays at 10 p.m. ET when the schedule isn’t disrupted. Wisdom airs at 8 p.m. ET.

Last week, CBS cancelled Wisdom of the Crowd. The network opted against picking up the show’s “back nine” episodes in light of sexual assault allegations against star Jeremy Piven. The actor has denied the allegations.

Photo credit: CBS