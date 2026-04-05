2 Major CBS Shows Just Crossed Over

CBS brought together two of its biggest shows on Friday night.

Fire Country and its spinoff, Sheriff Country, had a two-hour crossover event that was one for the books.

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Sheriff Country was up first with “The Finest.” A bus explosion interrupts a baseball game between Cal Fire and the Sheriff’s office, leading everyone to team up. Three Rock was on search and rescue, Mickey tried to figure out who was behind it, and Boone and Bode, despite their rivalry, had to team up to look into how the bomb was made and find clues about the kidnapper’s identity.

Pictured: Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Matt Lauria as Boone. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

A livestream of the kids was sent to Mickey, along with a ransom, and after some digging, Mickey realized that someone from the county is part of the kidnapping, and there are at least two men involved. Sheriff Country ended with Boone, Mickey, Bode, and Sharon checking out a quarry where one of the suspects worked. Boone and Bode eventually come to the conclusion that the kids were buried alive. They find the hatch, and at the same time, Boone finds that it’s connected to a bomb. But as soon as Bode opens the hatch, the bomb goes off.

When Fire Country picks up, Boone and Bode are both okay and are underground in what seems to be a shelter with the kids. Up on the surface, meanwhile, Cal Fire has trouble getting to Bode, Boone, and the kids, with the quarry basically a landmine. Sharon accidentally stepped on a landmine, but Wes deactivated it before it was too late. Mickey was still dealing with the kidnapper or kidnappers, and after some additional digging and help from Boone and Bode via the livestream, it’s discovered that the kidnapping is part of a much bigger revenge plot against Cal Fire and the Sheriff’s office that was years in the making.

Pictured: Diane Farr as Sharon Leone and Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Ultimately, one of the kidnappers kills themselves while the others are found and arrested. Boone, overcoming his claustrophobia, digs his way out with the help of Cal Fire, freeing himself, Bode, and the kids, and everyone is safe and sound. Matt Lauria, who plays Deputy Nathan Boone on Sheriff Country, told PopCulture.com ahead of the crossover that filming the crossover was a “blast.”

“And it’s a little surreal,” he admitted. “I’ve met most of them previously. But it’s a whole other thing when you show up on set, there’s fire trucks and there’s fires and there’s water spraying out in the wilderness that is very characteristic of the Edgewater that we see on screen. You end up in that environment with fire trucks, and then Sharon and Bode and Eve come walking up in their firefighting uniforms with the helmets on and smudges on the face. And you’re like, it’s a little surreal. But it’s a blast. Take a little field trip out to Vancouver from Toronto, expand the stage that we’re playing on.”

It was an intense night, and with Fire Country and Sheriff Country returning next season, it’s possible that more crossovers will be on the way. Fans can always rewatch the crossover event on Paramount+, and they don’t even have to do it separately. The crossover is combined into one hour and a half movie on Paramount+. New episodes of Sheriff Country air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by new episodes of Fire Country at 9 p.m. ET.