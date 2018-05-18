CBS Guide to All TV Renewals and Cancellations

Renewed or cancelled? It is the question that many fans have been asking themselves over and over again regarding their favorite shows, and as the clock keeps ticking, the fate of some shows still hangs in the balance.

The 2017-2018 TV season is almost over, and CBS is laying the groundwork for their TV schedule next season. Going into its May 16 upfront presentation, CBS remains the network with the most decisions already made, according to The Hollywood Reporter, having written a long list of renewals, an even longer list of those shows still left undecided, and unfortunately, a list of cancellations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything renewed, cancelled, and still undecided at CBS.

Renewed

The Big Bang Theory

CBS and Warner Bros. TV renewed The Big Bang Theory for two seasons last year, guaranteeing that the most-watched sitcom on television today will stay on air through season 12. The current, season 11, will end with Sheldon and Amy getting married. It is not clear if season 12 will be the series’ last, though, as rumors regarding its ending were sparked after Johnny Galecki said it was possible the end could be coming.



Blue Bloods

CBS renewed the Tom Selleck police procedural for its 10th season.



Bull

Although it was an almost sure-bet renewal, the fate of Bull remained hanging in the balance for some time until CBS officially renewed the series for a fourth season. Starring NCIS grad Michael Weatherly, the series will return this fall.

​

Hawaii Five-0

The series managed to make it through a wave of controversy after stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park exited following a salary parity flap with producers and has been renewed by CBS for a ninth season.



Madam Secretary

The Tea Leoni-led political drama from Barbara Hall, exec producer Morgan Freeman and CBS Television Studios was among list of TV shows renewed by CBS in April. It will be returning for its fifth season.



MacGyver

Also on the list of renewals is MacGyver, the reboot of the Richard Dean Anderson drama. With a slew of other reboots on the way, its fate was initially held off, though CBS did eventually announce it would be returning for a fifth season.

​

Mom

The Anna Faris and Allison Janney multicamera comedy was another sure bet for renewal, with the network eventually announcing that the series would be returning for a sixth season, likewise ensuring that producer Chuck Lorre will again have three shows on the network’s 2018-19 schedule.



NCIS

As the most-watched TV series in the world, it was no surprise that the series was renewed for a 16th season or that star Mark Harmon inked a new two-year deal to return to the drama. However, when the series does return, it will be lacking a familiar face –star Pauley Perrette, who portrays Abby Sciuto, will be leaving the show after more than 350 episodes.



NCIS: Los Angeles

Given the success of its mothership, it is also not a surprise that spin-off NCIS: Los Angeles is slated for another run. The series, starring Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, and Eric Christian Olsen, will return for its 10th season.

​

NCIS: New Orleans

Another spin-off of the mega-popular NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans was renewed by the network for a fifth season.



SEAL Team

Starring Bones’ David Borneanaz, CBS’ Seal Team became the only successful military drama of the 2017-18 TV season and was picked up for a second season by the network in January.



S.W.A.T.

Along with a list of other series, S.W.A.T. was picked up for a second season in January. The show, produced by Sony Pictures TV with CBS TV Studios, is inspired by the original TV series and 2003 movie. The cast includes former Criminal Minds actor Shemar Moore, Kenny Johnson, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, David Lim, Lina Esco, Jay Harrington and Peter Onarati.

​

Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory prequel series, was picked up for a sophomore season in January. The sitcom has consistently done well in ratings and is easily the top-rated sitcom of the 2017-18 season, with audience size sitting around 16 million viewers and ratings hitting 3.3 among the 18-49 key demo.



Ransom

Despite ranking as one of the network’s lowest-rated series, Ransom, the low-cost international co-production airing on Saturdays, was renewed early on for another season.



Salvation

Another early renewal, Salvation, the summer sci-fi drama starring Jennifer Finnigan, will be returning for its sophomore run.

New Series

FBI

Dick Wolf, the mastermind behind Law & Order: SVU and Chicago Fire, landed a a 13-episode series order on CBS for a new FBI drama in September. The series will reportedly explore the ins-and-outs of life in the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It will star Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Connie Nielsen, Jeremy Sisto, and Ebonee Noel.



Murphy Brown

A revival of the classic beloved sitcom, Murphy Brown was ordered straight-to-series in January by CBS. Original creator Diane English and star Candice Bergen are both set to return. The series, whose first season will consist of 13 episodes, will also star Jake McDorman, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud, and Nik Dodani.

Undecided

Code Black

With CBS benching he co-production between CBS Television Studios and ABC Studios for midseason and yet another cast shakeup in season 3, medical drama Code Black‘s fate remains hanging in the balance.



Criminal Minds

Despite that it is still considered “on the bubble,” Criminal Minds has been a staple for the network for a number of years and has consistently scored renewals regardless of a number of cast changes and shakeups. It is likely that the series will get a late renewal for a 14th season.



Elementary

Things are not looking good for Elementary. Considered to be CBS’ lowest-rated drama and a cash cow for CBS Television Studios, the fact that contracts are up for stars Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu after its current season could potentially spell doom for the series.



Kevin Can Wait

Another new series with unimpressive ratings and controversial and shocking character write offs, the comedy remains one of the nine series still on the bubble at the network.

​

Life in Pieces

It is believed that a possible renewal for this family comedy, which boasts an ensemble cast, depends on how CBS’ comedy pilots perform.



Man With a Plan

Starring Friends grad Matt LeBlanc, Man With a Plan has played well on the network, with CBS adding eight additional episodes after Me, Myself and I was bumped from the schedule in November.



Scorpion

Despite being a popular series and having previously performed well, a run of series lows in its third season has the genius drama resting on the bubble.



Superior Donuts

Based on the Tracy Letts play of the same name, Superior Donuts follows the relationship between a donut shop owner and his young employee and their customers. The series performed well and was eventually picked up for a full season, possibly foreshadowing good news for a renewal.



Instinct

Averaging a 1.4 in the key 18-49 demographic on Sundays, the rookie CIA drama is another series whose fate hangs in the balance.

Cancelled

Living Biblically

Freshman sitcom Living Biblically was pulled from the TV lineup indefinitely and effectively cancelled in April, instead being relaced by reruns of The Big Bang Theory. The series, based on the book The Year of Living Biblically, starred Candie Bergen, Jake McDorman, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud, and Nik Dodani.



Me, Myself and I

Me, Myself and I, a single-camera comedy, was bumped from the schedule in November after only six episodes and replaced with Matt LeBlacn’s Man With a Plan. Despite having seven more episodes, they remain unaired.



9JKL

The freshman comedy from CBS looked promising during its first few weeks, when it followed frontrunner The Big Bang Theory on the Monday night lineup, though when The Big Bang Theory moved to Thursdays, 9JKL‘s ratings tanked from averaging 1.4 in adults 18-49 to a shaky 0.8.



Despite the drop in ratings, CBS ordered three additional episodes of the series in November, bringing the show’s total from 13 to 16, though it never ordered a series renewal.



Wisdom of the Crowd

Wisdom of the Crowd earned the unlucky title of being one of the first shows of the 2017-2018 season to be cancelled, with CBS technically pulling the plug on the series in 2017, the news coming after star Jeremy Piven was accused of sexual assault. The show was not likely for a renewal regardless, given its underperformance, the series only averaging 7.4 million viewers at the time it was cancelled.