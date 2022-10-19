3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders

There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.

Fire Country is the new drama starring SEAL Team actor Max Theriot, who also co-created the series and serves as an executive producer with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. The show is inspired by Thieriot's experience in Northern California, where wildfires have become increasingly dangerous. Thieriot plays Bode Donovan, a young convict who hopes to redeem himself by joining a prison release firefighting program. He is assigned to his hometown, where he has to work alongside former friends, other inmates, and expert firefighters. The show airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET, leading into Blue Bloods. Fire Country is the top-rated new show of the 2022-2023 season so far, averaging 8.26 million viewers.

(Photo: Bettina Strauss/CBS)

East New York is a new police drama created by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn. The show follows the detectives and officers in a Brooklyn precinct, led by Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren). It airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET and has averaged 7.37 million viewers. CBS pointed out that the show is also the top new show among African American viewers.

The last of the trio is So Help Me Todd, which stars Skylar Astin as the titular Todd, a directionless private investigator. Marcia Gay Harden plays his mother, Margaret, who pushes Todd to become an in-house investigator for a law firm. Scott Prendergast created the legal drama. So Help Me Todd has averaged 6.48 million viewers so far. It airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and is the top-rated new show series on Thursdays.

"CBS is off to a tremendous start this season," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said Wednesday. "We are thrilled to have the three most-watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters, and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week."

All three shows are also available to stream on Paramount+. Fire Country and So Help Me Todd are CBS Studios productions. East New York is produced by Warner Bros. Television.