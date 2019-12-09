CBS Delays ‘NCIS: LA,’ ‘Madam Secretary’ Due to Sunday Night Football Yet Again

CBS delayed God Friended Me, NCIS: Los Angeles and Madam Secretary Sunday night thanks to its national coverage of the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs NFL game. All programming, from 60 Minutes onward was delayed by 15 minutes. God Friended Me starts at 8:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. CT, with the NCIS: LA mid-season finale following at 9:45 p.m. ET/8:45 p.m. CT. The series finale of Madam Secretary finishes off the night, beginning at 10:45 p.m. ET/9:45 p.m. CT.

The new episode of God Friended Me is titled “High Anxiety.” It begins with Miles Finer (Brandon Michael Hall) deciding to give up the God Account after deciding it is responsible for a rift between him and Cara Bloom (Violett Beane). Before he completely walks away though, he decides to help one more person, Miguel (guest star Elliot Villar), a window washer with a sick daughter.

God Friended Me is now in its second season. The series also stars Joe Morton as Arthur Finer, Suraj Sharma as Rakesh Singh, Javicia Leslie as Ali Finer and Erica Gimpel as Trish.

NCIS: LA wraps up the first half of Season 11 with “Answers,” guest starring Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg as Mara. In the episode, the team has to stop the theft of a computer virus and track Mara, a crooked upscale banker. Meanwhile, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) wonder about their future at NCIS. Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) debate having children. Eric (Barrett Foa) and Nell (Renee Felice Smith) also come to terms with the impact Eric’s undercover assignment had on their relationship.

Linda Hunt also stars on NCIS: LA as Hetty. WWE star Shane McMahon will be reprising his role as Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans, and Doran Sorell guest stars as Ethan Peretz.

Madam Secretary wraps up its abbreviated final season with “Leaving The Station.” The episode includes appearances from members of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, Allie Long and Crystal Dunn. Cicely Tyson and Tyne Daly also make appearances, with Peter Frampton performing.

In “Leaving The Station,” President Elizabeth McCord (Tea Leoni) starts a political initiative with members of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team with Flo Avery (Tyson), who was born the day women got the right to vote, in attendance. Daly plays Senator Amy Ross, who opposed the initiative. The McCords also host a family reunion that includes familiar faces.

Madam Secretary also stars Tim Daly as Henry McCord, Zeljko Ivanek as Russell Jackson, Patina Miller as Daisy Grant, Erich Bergen as Blake Moran, Kevin Rahm as Mike B. and Wallis Currie Wood as Stevie McCord.

Photo credit: CBS