CBS Delays ‘NCIS: LA’ and ‘Madam Secretary’ Due to Football Sunday Night

Because of an NFL double-header, CBS’ Sunday night line-up is once again pushed back. Thankfully, the delay is not too far off the regularly scheduled times, with just a two-minute delay. A special second episode of 60 Minutes began at 8:32 p.m. ET/7:32 p.m. CT, while the 250th episode of NCIS: Los Angeles will air at 9:32 p.m. ET/8:32 p.m. CT. Madam Secretary will finish off the night at 10:32 p.m. ET/9:32 p.m. CT.

In this week’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, titled “Mother,” Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) returns to meet with Akhos Laos (guest star Carl Beukes), a former black ops agent she originally recruited and trained. Laos is not happy with the life Hetty introduced him to, and is now seeking revenge.

This is the 250th episode of NCIS: LA. It was written by Eric Christian Olsen, who plays Deeks, with Babar Peerzada, who has a guest role as Oratile Wallace. The rest of the cast includes Chris O’Donnell as Callen, LL Cool J as Hanna, Daniela Ruah as Kensi, Barrett Foa as Eric and Renee Felice Smith as Nell.

This week’s episode of Madam Secretary is the final one before the series finale airs on Sunday, Dec. 8. In “Carpe Diem,” President Elizabeth McCord (Tea Leoni) is faced with another national security crisis when a military confrontation in international waters almost comes to nuclear war. Meanwhile, the McCord administration is also facing impeachment, so she works with Henry (Tim Daly) to put together a bucket list for her last days in office.

Madam Secretary also stars Zelijko Ivanek as Russell Jackson, Patina Miller as Daisy Grant, Erich Bergen as Blake Moran, Kevin Rahm as Mike B. and Walls Currie Wood as Stevie McCord. Tracee Chimo Pallero, Wentworth Miller, Johanna Day and Franicis Jue have recurring roles.

CBS’ Sunday night line-up usually includes God Friended Me after 60 Minutes. The next episode of that series, which is now in its second season, will air on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

In “High Anxiety,” Miles (Brandon Michael Hall) fears the God Account is now causing a rift with Cara (Violett Beane), so he takes a way away from the account after helping another friend suggestion. He tries to help Miguel (Elliot Villar), a window washer whose daughter is now sick.

Photo credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS