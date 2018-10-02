‘Magnum P.I.’: Classic Car Returns in Series Premiere

One of the most memorable aspects of the original Magnum, P.I. series was Magnum’s car, a red Ferrari 308 GTB/GTS. The CBS reboot, Magnum P.I., gives the detective’s car-of-choice an overhaul, but the classic selection makes a special appearance.

Spoilers ahead for Magnum P.I.‘s series premiere.

As shown in the ads for the reboot, the new Magnum (Jay Hernandez) drives around in a sleak, modern Ferrari. The red sports car fills the same void as the original vehicle, but upgrades the look and feel for a modern setting.

However, the old Ferrari 308 GTB/GTS is taken out of storage in the pilot episode as a fun reference.

While investigating the disappearance of a friend, Magnum’s new Ferrari is nearly totalled. The fleeing crooks shoot up the front-end with machine guns and then back a stolen ambulance into the right-front of the vehicle.

This leaves Magnum without a set of wheels to aid in his investigation. In response, he heads to the garage of his benefactor, the unseen Robin, to borrow another vehicle.

However, property manager Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) tries to intervene.

“You can’t do this,” she says. “You cannot take another car.”

Magnum insists she “call Robin (to) see what he says,” but Higgins in not having it. She pushes back at the request, but Magnum cuts her off and explains that his friends is in danger.

“I don’t have to call him because I know what his answer will be,” she says.

Magnum interjects, “I’m happy to figure out some way to pay for the damage to the Ferrari, but now the most important thing is finding my friend.”

Higgins gives in and lets him take another sports car from the garage: the classic Ferrari 308 GTB/GTS. Its identical to the one used by Selleck’s character in Magnum, P.I., and even includes a license plate reading “Robin – 1.”

Magnum feels at home in the classic whip, and peels it out of the garage and take it to the gorgeous roadways of Hawaii.

However, events later in the episode lead us to believe the classic car is only around for the pilot. Magnum will most likely get his modern wheels back on the road in no-time.

Magnum P.I. airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images