CBS Anchor Retiring After 32 Years

News13 in South Carolina will look a lot different without Bob Juback. He announced he's retiring after 32 years with the station. Juback's last broadcast will be on March 1 during the 6 p.m. newscast. He joined the CBS affiliate in 1984 as a sports anchor before moving to the news anchor desk in. 1987. "It's a spot that I've been fortunate to have, and it's also a spot that I have never taken for granted," Juback said on the air when announcing his retirement on the air.

After graduating from the University of South Carolina in 1979, Juback worked in radio. He's remained committed to the greater community in the state beyond his work on the air. As one who believes in acts of service, Juback has volunteered at the local American Red Cross, South Carolina Disabilities and Special Needs, and other organizations throughout the years. He's been dedicated to most causes that involve helping children.

As far as other charitable efforts, he co-hosted the Children's Miracle Network Telethon to support McLeod Children's Hospital. He's also volunteered for Treats for Special Kids, an event for disabled children who can't participate in trick or treating for Halloween. Juback was recently honored by the South Carolina Broadcasters' Association with a Masters Award.

On the heels of his retirement announcement, Juback was recognized by Myrtle Beach City Council during Tuesday morning's meeting. The council made a proclamation declaring March 1 as "Bob Juback Day."

The proclamation reads in part: "Bob's tenure at WBTW has mirrored Myrtle Beach's rise to prominence during the last three decades, and it has been a pleasure to work with Bob and the newsroom team. Bob Juback has consistently been a calm and familiar presence as we catch up on the day's news, as well as a reliable and trustworthy source of information. Through the years, Bob provided guidance and mentorship for many dozens of young reporters who looked to him as a role model during their formative days at WBTW. Bob's straightforward delivery and on-air demeanor will be greatly missed by viewers of WBTW who relied on his presence and dedication as a broadcaster."