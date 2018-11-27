CBS Airing ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Instead of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Tuesday Night

CBS is changing up its Tuesday night primetime lineup to make room for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The network will be skipping airing an episode of NCIS: New Orleans in its timeslot, with a repeat episode of FBI taking over at 10 p.m. ET. Primetime will begin with the classic Christmas special Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer at 8 p.m. ET followed by a repeat episode of NCIS at 9 p.m. ET.

The holiday classic narrated by Burl Ives bring the beloved Christmas song to life.

Rudolph hopes to help Santa deliver the presents on Christmas, even though the other reindeer make fun of him and won’t let him participate in the reindeer games. But his little red nose helps Santa Claus deliver the toys during a dark night and saves the holiday.

The special is part of the network’s extensive holiday programming, starting after Thanksgiving that has already aired Frosty The Snowman, Frosty Return, Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire, Robbie The Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe and The Story of Santa Claus.

The network will next air a new holiday special on Sunday, Dec. 2 titled Garth: Live at Notre Dame! at 8 p.m. ET, featuring the country superstar’s special concert taped at University of Notre Dame.

After Rudolph, CBS will air a season 15 episode of NCIS titled “Death From Above,” in which the NCIS headquarters are evacuated after the team discovers a body and some bomb materials on the roof of the squad room.

At 10 p.m. ET, the network will air new series FBI‘s third episode titled “Prey,” in which Bell, Zidan and the team investigate the murders of 18 young women with help from a survivor associated with the deceased.

All three Tuesday night series will return on Dec. 4 with new episodes.

NCIS: New Orleans will return with “Risk Assessment,” in which the team investigates the murder of a Navy contractor who, unbeknownst to anyone, lived two lives for decades, with two wives, families and careers.

NCIS will return with “Tailing Angie,” with the synopsis reading: “When the lead suspect of an unsolved and high-profile robbery case is released from prison, the NCIS team resumes their investigation with an undercover stakeout.”

FBI will take on a tense new case on “Compromised.” Episode 9’s synopsis reads: “After a key witness and a U.S. marshal are ambushed and killed, Maggie and OA must track down a man who leaked the information that led to their murders.”