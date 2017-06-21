CBS Airing Remaining Episodes Of ‘Doubt’ This Summer

CBS cancelled plenty of shows this year, but none quite as quickly as the Katherine Heigl legal drama, Doubt.

The series began its 13-episode season back in February but the network didn’t like what it saw. Doubt was pulled after just two episodes. Luckily, fans who tuned in to the show will now be able to watch the remaining 11 episodes that never made it to TV.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check Out The Full CBS Fall TV Premiere Schedule

According to Doubt‘s co-creator Tony Phelan, CBS has decided to air the entire season this summer. Starting on July 1, the show will air each of its 13 episodes.

Check Out The Complete List Of TV Renewal/Cancellation Announcements

The ratings for Doubt were never what the network desired, and two weeks were enough for everyone to know that the series wasn’t going to succeed. The first episode pulled in just 5.3 million viewers, and an ultra-low 0.8 rating in the 8-49 demo. This was lower than the previous Wednesday night series, Code Black. The worst part of those low numbers was the fact that Doubt had the advantage of Criminal Minds airing before it. The successful lead-in wasn’t nearly enough.

CBS just announced that the remaining episodes of DOUBT will air at 8pm starting 7/1. Set your DVR’s NOW! pic.twitter.com/Se1N1cuY5H — Tony Phelan (@TonyTphelan) June 19, 2017

The second week was even worse. The series fell to just 4 million viewers, with a 0.6 rating in the demo. The decline was obviously too steep for CBS to take any more risks, and the show was quickly pulled.

However, if you were one of the 4 million people who tuned in to watch Doubt for those two weeks, set your calendars for July 1.