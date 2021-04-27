Canceled ABC Series Could Continue Its Second Season at Netflix

✖

The Beauty and the Baker premiered in April 2020, giving viewers the perfect escape from reality as the incline of the pandemic came into play. However, while the romantic comedy came out during a time when families were home the most, the series didn't seem to bring in high enough numbers for ABC to renew for a Season 2. However, that changed when the show started streaming on Netflix.

"I think I can speak for everyone when I say we would love to do a Season 2," series creator Dean Georgaris said according to Newsweek. "We actually had the season all mapped out, including a great guest-star character arc." Nathalie Kelley who plays the lead role of international celebrity, Noa Hamilton, also added that she finds it "miraculous" how the show numbers shot right up as soon as they hit Netflix. "It's pretty miraculous that after being canceled on ABC it has shot to number one in TV shows and number two in Netflix overall — with no advertising or press! In light of this achievement, there is in fact talk of what the future could hold for our show [...] what I'm hearing is that if we can sustain this incredible momentum there is a chance it could make financial sense for Netflix to make a Season 2."

The Baker and the Beauty tells the story of Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk) and his whirlwind romance with Noa Hamilton (Kelley) after the two meet following Garcia's breakup. However, Garcia, who helps run a family bakery alongside his parents Mari Garcia (Lisa Vidal) and Rafael Garcia (Carlos Gómez), along with his sister Natalie Garcia (Belissa Escobedo) and brother Mateo Garcia (David Del Rio), is now caught in between two lives: his private home life and the one he's now in with Hamilton.

The series ended on a note that could have very well been the end for Garcia and Hamilton, however, it's probably safe to say that fans want to know their future. Georgaris said that they came close to bringing another season to life after it was canceled, but things fell through; however, if the momentum on Netflix continues, it will prove that fans really can revive a show. "We came very close to finding a home for Baker last year after ABC canceled it. With this new insight from the Netflix response, we are all actively talking to each other to see if there is a path forward."

He added that there have been a few "obstacles" considering they've been "out of production for a year," but that doesn't mean they can't reconvene. "If it continues to perform, and if the data suggests to Netflix a Season 2 could perform well everywhere, then it might become something attractive to them. The economics of them actually owning part of the show are different than just licensing it, so that's a wild card." He ended by saying that everyone is just focusing on the "positives" at the moment until they're given word of what to do next.