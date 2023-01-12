Busy Philipps Just Joined Another Hit Show

Busy Philipps can add another excellent show to her resume. The former Dawson's Creek star will have an important recurring role in Single Drunk Female Season 2. The hit Freeform/Hulu series will also host a Breakfast Club reunion, as Molly Ringwald has a guest role.

Single Drunk Female was created by Simone Finch and stars Sofia Black-D'Elia (Gossip Girl) as Samantha Fink, a 28-year-old alcoholic who moves back to the Boston area to live with her mother, after hitting rock bottom. Ally Sheedy returned to acting to play Samantha's mother Carol, who was absent when Sam was young but now obsesses over everything she does. Rebecca Henderson plays Sam's AA sponsor Olivia and Sasha Compere plays her former friend Brit. Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard also star.

Philipps will have a recurring role in Season 2. She also stars in Peacock's Girls5eva. Her other recent credits include The Odd Couple, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Camping, and Search Party. Philipps is best known for playing Audrey Liddell on Dawson's Creek and played Kim Kelly in the cult series Freaks and Geeks.

Ricky Velez (The King of Staten Island) also has a recurring role, reports TVLine. Charlie Hall (The Sex Lives of College Girls) will be back as Sam's ex-boyfriend Joel. Ian Gomez was promoted to series regular and returns as Carol's boyfriend Bob. Ringwald, who starred in The Breakfast Club with Sheedy, will guest-star as Carol's sister-in-law Alice.

Single Drunk Female Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform. All 10 episodes will be released at once the following day on Hulu. The entire first season is also available on the streamer.

At the beginning of Season 2, Samantha is a year and a half sober. She finally feels "like she has a life worth celebrating," the official logline reads. "However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can't, and maybe even enjoy the ride."

Single Drunk Female was not the only Freeform show to get a premiere date on Wednesday. Good Trouble Season 5 will return on March 16 at 10 p.m. ET. Freeform also picked up an unscripted dating series titled Love Trip: Paris, which will appropriately debut on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET. In Love Trip: Paris, four American women try to find love in Paris after moving into a penthouse in the French capital.