'Single Drunk Female' Season 2 in the Works

Samantha Fink will get another season to work on her sobriety while living back at home with her overbearing mother. Freeform on April 26 handed its hit half-hour comedy Single Drunk Female a Season 2 renewal. The Disney-owned youth-skewing network greenlit the Sofia Black-D'Elia and Ally Sheedy-starring series' second season alongside a series order for new dramedy While You Were Breeding, which is based on Kristin Newman's best-selling memoir of the same name.

"I am thrilled to bring Single Drunk Female back for a second season. Jenni Konner, Simone Finch and Daisy Gardner created a series that struck a strong chord in such a sincere and authentic way. I cannot wait to see what they have in store for Sam as she continues on her journey to becoming her best self in season two," Freeform President Tara Duncan said in a press release. "Our programming strategy is rooted in bringing fun and entertaining stories that reflect the high stakes and endless possibilities of new adulthood. As we continue to build our slate of captivating original series, While You Were Breeding delivers on that promise to our audience."

Created by Simone Finch, Single Drunk Female centers on Samantha Fink, a 20-something alcoholic who moves back home with her overbearing mother following a public flameout at a New York media company. Back home, Samantha sets out on a path to figure out her best self while confronted with remnants of her old life. Along with D'Elia and Sheedy, the series also stars Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard. Jon Glaser, Madison Shepard, Jojo Brown, Ian Gomez, Charlie Hall, and Madeline Wise appear in recurring roles.

Freeform handed the show a second season renewal following its record-breaking first season. Premiering in January, Single Drunk Female's Season 1 premiere drew in more than 2.4 million multiplatform viewers in Live+7, not only marking Freeform's largest comedy premiere since the Jan. 3, 2018 debut of grown-ish, but also the most-watched Freeform comedy series premiere on Hulu. The series currently holds a 96% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Single Drunk Female Season 2 does not yet have a premiere date, though it will likely premiere in fall of this year. In the meantime, fans can catch up on Season 1, which is available for streaming on Hulu.