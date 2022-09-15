Tori Spelling Shares Tribute to Late Friend 'Taken Way Too Soon'

Tori Spelling is in mourning this week after learning of the death of Scout Masterson. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star remembered Masterson, a former casting director, as a father, husband, and son who was "taken way too soon." Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen also established a GoFundMe page, with the goal of raising $50,000 to help Masterson's family.

Spelling, 49, said Masterson died on Sunday. She shared a carousel of pictures featuring Masterson, his husband Bill Horn, and their children. No cause of death was available.

"This unbelievably kind human who was the best dad, husband, son, dog dad, friend, and Guncle was taken way too soon," Spelling wrote in part. "His children Simone and Boz were his world. He loved his hubby Bill with all his heart. His mom Grandma J we all call Nana was a goddess in his world. He had so many friends that cared about him because he made time for all of them and they all knew the world was a better place with him in it."

No matter what health struggles he faced, Masterson always made others feel loved, trying to make them "laugh and smile," Spelling continued. She called him a "constant ray of positivity" whom her children loved.

"He was the self-proclaimed 'fun' Guncle. A title he proudly wore," Spelling wrote. "Stella said to me, 'I can't believe I'll never get a hug from Uncle Scouty again. He gave the best hugs. And, always smelled so good.' All true. Best hugger in the world. Love and prayers to his amazingly beautiful family. He loved candles so much. Light one in his honor if you can. A beautiful flame in our hearts that'll never go out. Xoxo."

Many of Spelling's famous followers offered their condolences, including Busy Philipps. "I met Scout a million years ago and I just adored him and always loved running into him," Philipps wrote. "My condolences and love to Bill and the kids and you and all of his other close friends, he was such a wonderful bright light and he will be so missed by so so many. I'm so so sad to hear this."

Masterson, who earned an Emmy nomination for casting The Company in 2008, clearly left an impact on Hollywood. Thiessen quickly launched a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $25,600 for memorial services and grief counseling for Horn, and their children Simone Lynn, 12, and Bosley Jo, 8. Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, donated $1,000 to the fund.

Horn announced Masterson's death on Monday. "Yesterday we lost a loving husband, kind friend, a good son, and an amazing parent. Scouty, we miss so much," he wrote, alongside a gallery of family photos. On Tuesday, Horn thanked his friends and fans for their overwhelming support. "The outpouring of love these past few days has been overwhelming and amazing," he wrote. "Thank you! So many calls, texts, DMs, flowers, and so much food. We will survive this thanks in large part to so much."