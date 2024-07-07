Jeremy Irons has been cast as the father of Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy for the upcoming fourth season of 'The Morning Show.'

The Morning Show's cast is expanding for the upcoming season. On the heels of Julianna Margulies' exit, Jeremy Irons has joined the Apple TV+ drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor, who is just a Grammy away from achieving EGOT status, has been cast as Jennifer Aniston's on-screen father, Martin Levy.

Irons joins an A-list cast that also includes Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie. He is also not the only new face to The Morning Show's cast for Season 4, as Marion Cotillard will be coming on. The Morning Show will mark Irons' first TV role since he served as narrator for the Netflix miniseries The Pentaverate.

While a set premiere date has not been announced yet for Season 4, plot details have already been revealed and it will be interesting. The upcoming season will take place two years after the events of the Season 3 finale, which saw Witherspoon's Bradley taken into FBI custody on felony charges for protecting her brother, who assaulted a police officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection. What this means and how the series will pick up is unknown. Two years is a big time jump, but it wouldn't be surprising if there were flashback scenes to catch viewers up on what happened.

Jeremy Irons has been in the entertainment industry since the late '60s, appearing in a variety of film, television, and theatre roles. In 1984, he won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for The Real Thing, and in 1991, he won the Oscar for Best Actor for the film Reversal of Fortune. He's also won a few Emmys, including for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie in 2006 for Elizabeth I.

Other credits throughout his extensive filmography include The Lion King, Eragon, The Pink Panther 2, Beautiful Creatures, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Assassin's Creed, Justice League, The Flash, The Simpsons, and Watchmen. He is set to appear in the upcoming miniseries The Count of Monte Cristo, starring Sam Claflin, later this year.

More information on The Morning Show Season 4 should be announced soon, but the wait will be worth it. It will be intriguing to see how Jeremy Irons is brought on and in what capacity, as well as how Martin's relationship with his daughter is.