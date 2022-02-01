Ally Sheedy Is ‘Completely Done With Men’

The Breakfast Club star Ally Sheedy isn’t just finished with her latest project, Single Drunk Female. She’s also “completely done” with men. Sheedy, who was married to actor David Lansbury until their divorce in 2008, described herself as a “loner” who did not have “that difficult a time” isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am completely done with men. I have been for years,” Sheedy, 59, told Closer Weekly when asked if she was open to finding new love. “I just feel like I’ve been through so many different phases and this feels good to me. Now, if I could just stay in this place where I’m happy with my house and my dog. I have a few close friends, whom I love. This is enough.”

Sheedy was married to Lansbury from 1992 to 2008. The couple shares a son, Beckett, 27. He has no interest in following his parents into show business and is a science teacher, Sheedy told Closer Weekly. “I love my kid, I think he’s doing really well. I think you get to a particular time in life where there just isn’t all the old drama,” she said. “Everything isn’t so intense all the time.”

One reason why Sheedy isn’t interested in finding love right now is that she enjoys her time alone. During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, she didn’t have trouble living in isolation. “I love to be home. I like to be quiet,” she told Closer Weekly. “I like to turn on the news or read a book and just decompress in silence. That’s pretty much my favorite thing to do. And that holds true whether I’m home working or in any hotel room. I just make it a home and take time for myself.”

Sheedy is still best known for her roles in several already iconic 1980s films, including WarGames, The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire. She now has a lead role in Single Drunk Female, a new comedy that debuted on Freeform on Jan. 20. She plays Carol, the mother of Samantha Fink, played by Sofia Black-D’Elia. Samantha is an alcoholic who moves back home after hitting rock bottom. The show, which is also streaming on Hulu, was created by Simone Finch.

Single Drunk Female is Sheedy’s first time starring in a TV series. “I absolutely loved the script for the pilot,” she told Closer Weekly. “For me, this whole show is about the mother-daughter relationship, even though it’s about a lot of other things, too. That relationship is the rock of the entire show.”