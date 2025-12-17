‘Brilliant Minds’ Adds ‘Gen V’ Actor to Recurring Cast

Brilliant Minds is adding someone new for Dr. Josh Nichols.

TV Insider reports that Marco Pigossi, known for his role as Dr. Edison Cardosa on The Boys spinoff Gen V, will recur in the second half of the NBC medical drama’s second season.

Pigossi will be portraying Dr. Beau Pedrosa, “a talented neurosurgeon with a megawatt smile, who once frequented the halls of Bronx General. Beau genuinely cares about his patients, and has more in common with Dr. Wolf than what initially meets the eye…” Executive producer Michael Grassi confirmed that Beau is from Josh’s (Teddy Sears) past and the two were together “for a long period of time.” He is making his debut in Episode 12 of Season 2, airing on Monday, Jan. 12.

Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and Josh have had a complicated relationship, to say the least, and earlier in Season 2, Wolf wanted to give their relationship another try. It was then that Josh revealed he was seeing someone, and he was previously with him, and they had recently reconnected. Of course, with Josh’s new relationship comes plenty of awkward moments, and there won’t be a shortage of them when Beau comes into the picture.

“Wolf ends up needing his help with something, which tees us up for, I would say, an awkward dynamic for Wolf,” Grassi revealed. “But there are some surprises and some unexpected elements to this story that unfold fairly quickly that will make you lean in a way that you don’t expect.”

As previously mentioned, Brazilian actor Marco Pigossi portrayed Dr. Edison Cardosa in five episodes of Gen V’s first season in 2023. He is also known for his role as Zeca in the Portuguese telenovela Edge of Desire in 2017. Additional credits include The Park Maniac, High Tide, Invisible City, High Seas, The Last Chance, Tidelands, Rules of the Game, Boogie Oogie, Tangled Hearts, Gabriela, Looks and Essence, and Watercolors of Love.

Brilliant Minds is currently on break until Monday, Jan. 5, when the show returns for its midseason premiere. The following week, on Jan. 12, fans will be introduced to Dr. Beau Pedrosa, and it sounds like there will be some complications on the way and some awkwardness. For now, fans can tune in to the latest episodes of Brilliant Minds, which are streaming on Peacock, where new episodes are available the day after they premiere.