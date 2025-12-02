CBS Star to Recur on Season 2 of Hit NBC Show

A CBS star is making the jump to NBC.

Deadline reports that Sarah Steele has joined the recurring cast on Brilliant Minds.

The Good Wife actress will first appear in the midseason premiere, airing on Jan. 5. She will play Sofia, “a new patient suffering from a medical mystery that Wolf (Zachary Quinto) struggles to crack. She’s a bit brazen and becomes fast friends with Wolf after a run-in in the unlikeliest of places.” It’s unknown how many episodes Steele will be appearing in, but fans will be seeing a lot of her in the new year.

Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold in The Good Fight episode 10, Season 6 streaming on Paramount+, 2022. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+.

Along with Quinto, Brilliant Minds stars Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Donna Murphy, John Clarence Stewart, Brian Altemus, and Al Calderon. Bellamy Young is a recurring guest star for the second season, which just wrapped the first half on Monday. The series is inspired by the life and work of author and physician Oliver Sacks. It follows Dr. Oliver Wolf, a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist, and his team of interns as they explore the human mind while grappling with their own relationships and mental health.

Steele is currently recurring on Elsbeth on CBS, reprising her role as Marissa Gold from The Good Wife and The Good Fight. She recurred on the former on CBS and starred in all six seasons of the latter on Paramount+. Additional credits include The To Do List, Spanglish, Please Give, Summer Breeze, The Commuter, The Accidental Wolf, Quarantine: I Love You, and Stag, among others.

Brilliant Minds premiered in September 2024 and was renewed for Season 2 last May. The season has already been keeping fans on the edge of their seats, with new secrets, new doctors, and new problems. With the addition of Steele’s character, there is no telling what will be in store and what will happen, but there will certainly be a lot to look forward to in 2026.

More information on Steele’s future appearances on Brilliant Minds should be announced in the coming weeks, but for now, there will be much to look out for when her first episode premieres on Monday, Jan. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. All episodes of Brilliant Minds are streaming on Peacock.