'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Was Reportedly Rejected for a TV Role Because of His Race

A shocking new report has emerged regarding Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page reportedly being rejected for a TV role because of his race. According to The Los Angeles Times, Page was considered for the lead role in SyFy's Krypton, but didn't get the part because then-DC chief creative officer Geoff Johns allegedly argued against a Black actor portraying the character. The outlet added that a paraphrased statement from a rep for Johns defended the casting, saying that Johns "believed fans expected the character to look like a young Henry Cavill."

The new claims come as Johns, a former DC Comics writer, has been facing heat over alleged mistreatment of Ray Fisher, the actor who played Victor Stone/Cyborg in the Justice League films. The majority of Fisher's accusations of mistreatment and racist behavior have been levied against director Joss Whedon, who finished the original version of the film when Zack Snyder had to exit for personal reasons. However, in a new Hollywood Reporter profile of Fisher, the actor stated that Whedon was "enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg." At this time, it does not appear that Page has issued a statement on the report.

Page has since gone on to become a worldwide superstar, catapulted by his role as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in Netflix's hit period-drama Bridgerton. He also has appeared in films such as Mortal Engines and Sylvie's Love. Next up, fans will be able to see Page in The Gray Man, an action thriller from Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and a new live-action Dungeons & Dragons adaptation from John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who co-wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming and directed Game Night.

Unfortunately for Bridgerton fans, it was recently announced that Page will not be appearing in the forthcoming second season of the show. "Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," read a statement from the show. "We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

The statement then added how "Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear." Notably, Page's character is not featured much in the novel the next season of Bridgerton is based on, so his absence is not necessarily surprising for fans of the books. At this time, Bridgerton Season 2 does not have an announced premiere date.