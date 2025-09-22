Brian Krause Says No One From ‘Charmed’ Will Tell ‘Truth’ of Shannen Doherty’s Firing

Shannen Doherty’s “sick and twisted” Charmed exit continues to make the late actress‘ co-stars emotional more than 20 years later.

Holly Marie Combs and Brian Krause addressed Doherty’s firing during their Charmed rewatch podcast, The House of Halliwell, while discussing their former co-star’s final episode of the show, “All Hell Breaks Loose,” which aired in 2001.

In her final episode, Doherty’s character, Prue Halliwell, was killed off, with Prue being replaced by Rose McGowan’s Paige Matthews in the following five seasons.

“There was just so many different ways it could have been handled,” an emotional Combs said in the Sept. 16 podcast episode. “And the fact of the matter is, it was handled so s—ily. It was such massive insult to injury to let her direct it and go out on this high note. It’s just so sick and twisted.”

(LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Combs said there wouldn’t be any “naming names” when it came to Doherty’s exit, as Krause added, “Nobody wants to speak their truth because they feel like they’ll be hated by the fandom, by the thing, by their former workers.”

Combs only said that no one knew while filming “All Hell Breaks Loose” that Doherty’s role was at risk, and that the actress, who died of cancer in July 2024, was only informed of her firing via a phone call during the show’s hiatus.

Prior to Doherty’s death, both she and Combs stated publicly that it was their co-star, Alyssa Milano, who gave producers an ultimatum that ultimately led to Doherty’s exit after three seasons.

In February 2024, Doherty said at MegaCon Orlando that the experience was a traumatic one. “And it is only through my battle with cancer that I decided to address this trauma and be open and honest about so that I can actually heal from a livelihood that was taken away from me,” she said. “A livelihood that was taken away from my family because somebody else wanted to be number one on the call sheet. That is the truth.”

Shannen Doherty and Rose McGowan in 2004. (Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)

Milano subsequently denied getting Doherty fired, writing on Instagram that it was late TV producer Aaron Spelling and the production studio that had the final call. “I did not have the power to get anyone fired,” Milano wrote. “Once Shannen left, we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful.”

Milano added at MegaCon Orlando that she was “sad” that Charmed had “been tarnished by a toxicity” that continues to this day, saying she had “taken accountability for and apologized for whatever part I played in the situation” and had experienced “trauma” while filming the show.