Brian Dietzen Shares the Advice Former ‘NCIS’ Co-Star Michael Weatherly Gave Him for ‘NCIS: Partners & Probies’ Podcast (Exclusive)

NCIS is getting a podcast, and star and co-host Brian Dietzen told PopCulture.com some advice he got from a former co-star.

The first episode of NCIS: Partners & Probies, hosted by Dietzen and Diona Reasonover, is out now.

Dietzen and Reasonover are actually the latest NCIS stars to do a podcast together. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, who starred on the Mothership and, most recently, the short-lived spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva as Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo and Ziva David, had a rewatch podcast, Off Duty: An NCIS Podcast. They brought on guests from the NCISverse as they rewatched episodes and dug deeper into the stories that fans love so much. Now that Dietzen and Reasonover are doing their own podcast, Dietzen revealed the advice he got from his former co-star.

(Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

“I love Michael, I love Cote so much, and I was on their podcast. I think that was the third episode,” Dietzen shared. “And talking to Michael about it, he said, ‘Oh, man. It’s more work than you think. There’s a lot of stuff here, a lot of prep work, a lot of everything.’ And I think the cheat code that Diona and I have for this particular podcast is this incredible production team that Paramount put together. And we were interviewing producers for this, and Isaac Webster came through, and he already has a hit podcast on his hands with Soapy.”

“Mike Benson, who’s the head of marketing at Paramount, helped to put that thing together and helped us to put this one together as well,” he continued. “So I feel like we really had a crack team going into it, because, as you know, Diona and I have day jobs. We’re also moonlighting doing this. But, I think that piece of knowledge coming from Michael was well taken by me because I said, ‘Okay, well, if that’s the case, we need some people that are really gonna know their stuff.’ And boy, we really got spoiled.”

For NCIS: Partners & Probies, Dietzen and Reasonover will be having “revealing, heartfelt, and humorous conversations with cast, crew, creatives, and real-world experts.” It seems like Dietzen got some pretty good advice from Weatherly, they will be bringing on some fun guests such as stars from NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Los Angeles, some creatives, and likely many more. The first episode is out now, with new episodes dropping weekly on Tuesdays everywhere podcasts are available, as well as on the NCIS YouTube channel.