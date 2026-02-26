CBS to Launch Official ‘NCIS’ Podcast Hosted by Stars Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover

The NCIS universe is expanding into something new.

CBS announced on Thursday that an official NCIS podcast will be launching soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hosted by stars Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover, NCIS: Partners & Probies “pulls back the curtain on the world of NCIS with revealing, heartfelt, and humorous conversations with cast, crew, creatives, and real-world experts.” After premiering on Tuesday, March 3, new episodes will be available weekly wherever podcasts are available. Fans can also watch full video episodes weekly on the NCIS YouTube channel.

Play video

Not only is the podcast launching timed to the midseason premiere on Tuesday, but it is premiering just weeks ahead of the show’s milestone 500th episode, set to air on Tuesday, March 24. At the time of the podcast’s arrival, the franchise continues to reach over 300 million unique viewers worldwide, spending more weeks on Nielsen’s top 10 than any other title.

While Dietzen and Reasonover will be the only ones appearing on the podcast for the premiere, their NCIS co-star Wilmer Valderrama will join them on March 10, followed by NCIS: Origins’ Mariel Molino on March 17. Former NCIS showrunner Frank Cardea and current showrunner Steve Binder will appear on the March 24 episode.

Other guests include NCIS stars Gary Cole, Joe Spano, and Sean Murray, Origins stars Caleb Foote and Tyla Abercrumbie, NCIS: Los Angeles’ Daniela Ruah, Adam Campbell from NCIS and NCIS: Origins, former NCIS casting director Susan Bluestein, NCIS co-creator Don McGill, Origins directors Shea Buckner and Hanelle M. Culpepper, and NCIS executive producer Mark Horowitz. NCIS: Partners & Probies is produced by the Paramount Multiplatform Production Group and is executive produced by Mike Benson and Isaac Webster. Maggie Renshaw and RaaShauna Payne serve as producers.

Pictured (L-R): Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer and Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Brian Dietzen is one of the longest-running cast members on NCIS, having joined as Dr. Jimmy Palmer in the first season. He recurred in the first nine seasons before finally being upped to main cast member for Season 10. Diona Reasonover joined as NCIS Forensic Specialist Kasie Hines in Season 15 and was promoted to the main cast for Season 16 when Pauley Perrette left the series.

Tuesday will be a busy day for the NCIS franchise. The Mothership, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney will finally return from their midseason breaks, and NCIS: Partners & Probies will drop its first episode. New episodes will drop weekly on Tuesdays, the same day new episodes of the NCIS trio air on CBS.