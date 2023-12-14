'Breaking Bad' Star Joins 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' as Stabler's Brother

Elliot Stabler's brother is coming to town, and he's being played by a Breaking Bad alum. It was previously announced that Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 will be bringing in two of Stabler's brothers, who will more than likely cause some trouble. At the time, the roles were still being cast. Now Deadline has reported that Dean Norris will be joining the cast in a recurring role as Stabler's big brother Randall.

Randall left his family at a young age and turned to real estate development. He has long-standing tension with his brother Elliot, caused by an event involving their father. What that event is has yet to be revealed, but it will surely make for an interesting season. Although it's unclear how many episodes exactly Norris will be in, his arc will be multiple episodes. Organized Crime will only have 13 episodes for the upcoming season, as previously announced earlier this year.

Dean Norris is best known as DEA agent Hank Schrader on Breaking Bad and its spinoff, Better Call Saul. He also starred on CBS' Under the Dome and TNT's Claws. Other roles include United States of Al, Scandal, The Big Bang Theory, Windfall, 24, NYPD Blue, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, The Hustle, Prom, Little Miss Sunshine, and many, many more. Law & Order: Organized Crime will mark Norris' first TV role since starring on United States of Al, which was canceled by CBS in 2022 after two seasons.

Law & Order: Organized Crime's new additions are just the latest changes for the NBC drama. The series tapped Ozark executive producer John Shiban to be the new showrunner, the sixth showrunner for the show, and it's only going into its fourth season. Regardless, fans will surely be looking forward to the new season, and knowing that Norris will be joining the cast will make it even better. As of now, Joe Jr. has yet to be cast, but news should be announced in the coming weeks.

It's unknown when in the season Dean Norris will be showing up as Randall Stabler, but Season 4 of Law & Order: Organized Crime will be premiering on Thursday, Jan 18 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. It already sounds like it's going to be quite a season to remember, and fans will want to tune in and not miss a thing.