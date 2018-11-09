‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Wants to Return as Walter White in New Movie

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has revealed that he wants to return as Walter White in the series’ new movie sequel.

As reported by ComicBook.com, Cranston recently appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and during their conversation, he confirmed rumors about the film.

“There appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad, but I honestly have not even read the script… I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script,” Cranston shared. “So there’s question of whether or not we will even see Walter White in this movie.”

Patrick then inquired if Cranston — who played Walter White in the series — would want to appear in the film, to which he replied that he “would,” but may not.

“I would, I would. Absolutely. If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely,” he stated. “He’s a genius, and it’s a great story. And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.”

Finally, Cranston explained that he had not read the script for the film, nor had he been sent it, but that he understood the film to be about “a couple of the characters who…were not completed, as far as their journey.”

According to previous reports, the Breaking Bad film will be a sequel, picking up immediately after the series finale and following Aaron Paul‘s character Jess Pinkman as he attempts to escape Albuquerque, New Mexico.

This has not been officially confirmed but, with Cranston stating that he understands it to be about “a couple of the characters who…were not completed,” we can speculate that it makes sense for the film to be about Jesse, as he escaped being held captive by a group of white supremacists at the end of the show.

However, what is interesting now is who the other person, or persons, could be that Cranston alludes to. Some possibilities include Skyler White (Anna Gunn), Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt), and Walter Jr. (RJ Mitte).

It makes sense that Cranston would not be close to the making of the film, in this circumstance, since his character is shown dying in the final shot of the series.

There is no word on when the Breaking Bad film might premiere, but it would likely not debut until late 2019 or 2020.