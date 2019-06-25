‘Breaking Bad’ Stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Tease Netflix Movie

The Breaking Bad reunion may be on its way, judging by the latest tweets from stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

AMC’s beloved crime drama Breaking Bad ended nearly six years ago, but it has never left the forefront of pop culture. For months now there have been rumors about a possible reunion — likely a movie taking place after the series finale. This week, Cranston and Paul helped fuel those rumors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Tuesday, both Cranston and Paul posted the exact same tweet at the exact same time. They consisted of a filtered photo of two donkeys standing side-by-side on a hill, both staring into the camera. Both actors captioned their tweets with one word: “Soon.”

Looking forward to this. https://t.co/tiep2BTeI8 — Peter Gould (@petergould) June 25, 2019



Adding to the interest, Breaking Bad screenwriter and Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould retweeted Paul’s post, adding the caption: “Looking forward to this.”

So far, fans have not been able to puzzle out the connection between Breaking Bad and donkeys. Still, it can hardly be a coincidence that the two actors made the same post at the same time, and there are no other well-known projects they are both working on. Some have even pointed out that the posts are likely mysterious on purpose, driving fans to puzzle over them endlessly before a new hint is revealed.

The Breaking Bad sequel is a secretive project, but it has been on the docket for a long time now. While nothing has officially been confirmed, it has been reported that series creator Vince Gilligan is returning for a film following the character Jesse Pinkman (Paul) after the events of the series finale.

on breaking bad wiki, subreddit, youtube and twitter trynna find wtf those donkeys mean as we speakpic.twitter.com/l2rpzwNL8J — 🅴🅳 🌍 (booktuber: reading brave new world) (@crackheadgar) June 25, 2019



Many have speculated that the movie will be told at least partially in flashbacks, considering that Cranston is involved. Cranston played central character Walter White in the original series, but like many others on the show, he did not make it out alive — at least, he did not appear to.

Paul last commented on the possibility of a new Breaking Bad project in March, when he sat down for an interview at Variety’s Coffee Talk. At the time, he said that he “hadn’t heard anything” about such a project, but that he’d “love to be a part of it.”

“If it were to happen, yes, I would love to do it,” Paul added, but he said nothing more.



Breaking Bad aired on AMC, and found a lot of traction streaming on Netflix as well. According to a report by Deadline, Netflix picked up the first-run rights to a possible Breaking Bad movie, after which it would air on the cable channel as well.

Check back for updates on this mysterious new collaboration between Cranston and Paul — whatever it might be.