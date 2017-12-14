Every ‘Breaking Bad’ Episode Will Air on AMC’s for New Year’s Marathon

AMC is ringing in the new year with a birthday.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the premiere of Breaking Bad, the network will be airing all 62 episodes of the series that saw Walter White turn from a chemistry teacher into a meth-making drug lord, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The marathon, which will begin on Dec. 31 and wrap on Jan. 29, will air every episode in chronological order.

Dec. 31: Begins at 2 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 100 to 203)

Jan. 1: Begins at 2 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 204 to 213)

Jan. 6: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 301 to 306)

Jan. 7: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 307 to 311)

Jan. 13: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 312 to 403)

Jan. 14: Begins at 6 p.m. (Episodes 404 to 408)

Jan. 20: Begins at 3:15 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 409 to 413)

Jan. 21: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 501 to 506)

Jan 27: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 507 to 511)

Jan. 29: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 512 to 516)

AMC began teasing the marathon by airing promos which inserted the 10th anniversary theme into iconic moments from the series, which ran from Jan. 20, 2008 until Sept. 29, 2013.

The series won two Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series during its run, and several actors on the show won awards. Its popularity spawned its own spin-off, Better Call Saul, which premiered in 2015.