‘Boy Meets World’s Will Friedle Teases New Series With Former Co-Star Danielle Fishel

Boy Meets World star Will Friedle teased a new series with his former co-star, Danielle Fishel, during a New York Comic-Con panel Friday.

During the panel, the sitcom star-turned-prolific voice actor was asked why he chose to focus on voice acting after Boy Meets World ended in 2000. By then, he had already started working as a voice over artist when he was hired to voice Terry McGinnis on Batman Beyond.

“What brought me to [voice over] was my anxiety,” Friedle, 42, explained. “When I was 22 or 23 I got hit with a massive anxiety disorder and it got so bad that I couldn’t audition for roles. I thought I was totally going to just keep being on-camera but that didn’t happen and thank goodness I had that opportunity.”

“Kevin Conroy was my mentor, and as many of you know he is forever Batman, but he got me into it and helped train me and get me better at the whole process,” Friedle continued, referencing the actor who voiced Batman in Batman: The Animated Series.

At the end, Friedle dropped a tantalizing hint though, suggesting he plans on returning to acting in front of the camera with Fishel.

“Now, with Girl Meets World, I was able to get back onto camera a little again and ease back into acting. And now me and Danielle are shopping another on-camera show and so maybe you will see more of me,” Friedle said, without giving any more details.

Fishel starred as Topanga, and Friedle as Eric Matthews on Boy Meets World. They both reprised their roles on the Disney Channel’s sequel series Girl Meets World, along with series lead, Ben Savage. However, the spin-off ended in 2017 after three seasons.

Friedle previously told The Iris that his nerves influenced his decision to take on voice acting instead of starring in another sitcom after Boy Meets World ended. But since many of the original Boy Meets World crew worked on Girl Meets World, it was easy to return.

“It was very nerve wracking for me in one aspect, because I hadn’t been on camera in so long, and I didn’t think I ever wanted to do it again, but it was like coming home because it was the same cast and the same crew,” he said. “So, if I ever was going to go back and be on camera again, they couldn’t have aligned the stars any better than they did for me to come back.”

Boy Meets World celebrated the 25th anniversary of its debut this year. Back in August, Savage, Fishel, Friedle and Ryder Strong recreated one of the iconic photos from the series.

Aside from working on this new project with Friedle, Fishel is preparing to get married to Drop The Mic producer Jensen Karp. Karp’s series happens to be co-hosted by Hailey Baldwin, who is also planning her wedding to Justin Bieber.

Photo credit: ABC